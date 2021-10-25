Malky Mackay says Ross County still have 84 points to play for in bid to move off Premiership’s bottom spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay says Ross County still have 84 points to play for in bid to move off Premiership’s bottom spot

By Andy Skinner
October 25, 2021, 10:30 pm
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay insists it is too early in the season for him to be concerned about the prospect of being cut adrift at the foot of the Premiership.

The Staggies face Dundee in a crucial match at Dens Park on Wednesday, with the 11th-placed Dark Blues four points ahead of the Dingwall men, who are searching for their first win of the campaign.

A home victory will further extend that gap, however, Mackay insists there is still plenty football to be played regardless of the outcome on Tayside.

Mackay said: “There are 84 points still to go for. It’s one more game that we need to make sure we take points from.

“I look at it in terms of performances and how close games are. If that’s what we continue to look at, it’s not as if there have been games where we have been beaten by five or six goals.

“There haven’t really been any games where I’ve felt we were awful and the opposition were miles ahead.

“Genuinely, even through the Old Firm games, I don’t see that in any of the games we have played.

“I will be as objective as possible with our team on that.”

Despite failing to record a win from their 10 opening fixtures, Mackay says a quickfire succession of strong results can soon turn things around.

He added: “I was talking to David Martindale at Livingston and within two weeks he has gone from having similar conversations, to two wins and six points.

“All of a sudden it jumps you back in. I look back at that first tranche of games, and in some of them we were within minutes of the win.

“Especially in the last four, we have looked like the team that is going to go on and win.

“A couple of wins from that and we would be in among everything. The conversation wouldn’t come from: ‘when are you going to get your first win?’

“That’s OK, that’s the way the conversation should be given to me.

“As far as the players are concerned, it’s really about helping them with the belief and the preparation to go and play the next game.

“I tell them to look at the standard they are playing at, the chances they are creating and the dominance they have had in periods over certain parts of this league.

“That’s the belief it brings to me.”

Randall back in the fold for Staggies

County will have right-back Connor Randall available for selection once again, following a two-month absence with an ankle injury.

Connor Randall was forced off with an ankle injury against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Fellow defenders Jake Vokins and Coll Donaldson remain sidelined, however, Mackay is pleased to have a near fully fit squad.

He added: “Connor is back into the squad again. He has been given the green light.

“Jake has started joining in at training, but he’s still a bit behind everyone in terms of fitness.

“Coll Donaldson has got a tightness so he is out, but other than that everyone else is fit and available.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]