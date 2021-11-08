Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Jack Baldwin says Ross County can use break from Premiership action to their advantage

By Andy Skinner
November 8, 2021, 10:30 pm
Jack Baldwin
Jack Baldwin

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin says the Staggies must look to start afresh after the international break.

County’s 4-2 defeat to Rangers on Sunday keeps them four points adrift of Dundee at the foot of the Premiership, albeit with a game in hand.

The Staggies face a prolonged wait to get back to action, however, with their next game at home to Hibernian on November 24.

Baldwin says Malky Mackay’s side must use the next fortnight to their advantage in an attempt to return in resurgent fashion later this month.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

He said: “The bunch of lads we’ve got in the changing room are talented.

“When we believe in ourselves we can really put in some good performances.

“We showed that at Dundee. We knew going to Ibrox was going to be tough – probably the toughest place in the league to come at the moment.

“But the stats show that we are one of only two teams to score two goals there this season. There are positives to take.

“There are errors and frustrating parts that we can reflect on and really take that belief into our games after the international break.”

Defensive issues a key focus for Staggies

Englishman Baldwin has been a regular at the heart of the Staggies’ backline since his summer move from Bristol Rovers.

Baldwin has stood in as skipper when Keith Watson has been left out of the side in recent weeks.

He accepts a tightening of the defensive unit is required for County to string a run of form together.

He added: “Even the games before the Dundee game, we felt somebody was going to be on the end of a few goals.

“In the games prior to that we’d lost out to sloppy goals that we felt we could eradicate and do better with.

“If we keep taking the positives from each week, I’m sure we’ll gel more as a team. We will be able to see more games out and will be able to get some clean sheets under our belts.

“We can be a really solid team to beat first and foremost. We’ve shown that we can score goals. If we focus on that defensive aspect, it will be onwards and upwards really.”

Jack Baldwin in action against Dundee United.

Baldwin says the scheduling of the Staggies’ fixtures has not been ideal, but he feels the upcoming period before the turn of the year will be crucial in their efforts to climb the table.

The 28-year-old added: “Coming off the back of the Dundee game we were looking at the next fixture. That turned out to be Rangers away, which is always a tough fixture.

“We’ve got to focus on the positives, refresh and recharge the batteries over this next period. We need to really look to come in and hit the ground running until Christmas.”

 

