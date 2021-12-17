Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County investigate alleged sectarian singing from home fans at Celtic match

By Paul Chalk
December 17, 2021, 4:15 pm Updated: December 17, 2021, 5:28 pm
Ross County celebrate Jack Baldwin's equaliser.
Ross County celebrate Jack Baldwin's equaliser.

Ross County has launched an investigation into alleged sectarian singing in the home stands during Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership match with Celtic.

The Glasgow side won the game 2-1, with a goal deep into stoppage time, which led to a large pitch invasion by delighted Hoops fans, which the stewards and police officers attempted to halt.

However, there have been reports that some Staggies fans based within the singing section of Victoria Park were out of line and the Dingwall club is now studying the evidence.

A club statement issued today said: “Ross County Football Club are aware of an incident of sectarian behaviour which occurred within our singing section after Celtic scored the winning goal on Wednesday night.

“We strongly condemn this type of discriminatory behaviour and language, which has no place in football or wider society.

“We are working to identify the individuals involved and will take the strongest possible action against them.

“An investigation is underway within the club and Police Scotland have been notified with a view to carrying out a criminal investigation.

“Any supporter who was present in that area of the ground and has information or recordings that can assist this investigation should contact the club.”

Anthony Ralston’s goal in the 96th minute sparked wild scenes of celebration at full-time, with home manager Malky Mackay defending the actions of the stewards and club staff after the final whistle. He said any punishment handed out would be unfair.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou described the Celtic fans’ action as “over exuberance”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal