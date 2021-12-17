Ross County investigate alleged sectarian singing from home fans at Celtic match

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ross County has launched an investigation into alleged sectarian singing in the home stands during Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership match with Celtic.

The Glasgow side won the game 2-1, with a goal deep into stoppage time, which led to a large pitch invasion by delighted Hoops fans, which the stewards and police officers attempted to halt.

However, there have been reports that some Staggies fans based within the singing section of Victoria Park were out of line and the Dingwall club is now studying the evidence.

📝Club Statement — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) December 17, 2021

A club statement issued today said: “Ross County Football Club are aware of an incident of sectarian behaviour which occurred within our singing section after Celtic scored the winning goal on Wednesday night.

“We strongly condemn this type of discriminatory behaviour and language, which has no place in football or wider society.

“We are working to identify the individuals involved and will take the strongest possible action against them.

“An investigation is underway within the club and Police Scotland have been notified with a view to carrying out a criminal investigation.

“Any supporter who was present in that area of the ground and has information or recordings that can assist this investigation should contact the club.”

Anthony Ralston’s goal in the 96th minute sparked wild scenes of celebration at full-time, with home manager Malky Mackay defending the actions of the stewards and club staff after the final whistle. He said any punishment handed out would be unfair.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou described the Celtic fans’ action as “over exuberance”.