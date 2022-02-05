Ash Maynard-Brewer and Jack Baldwin touch and go for Ross County’s trip to Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ash Maynard-Brewer and Jack Baldwin will face late fitness tests ahead of Ross County’s Premiership trip to Dundee today.

Goalkeeper Maynard-Brewer suffered a broken nose as a result of a collision in the closing stages of Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Rangers.

Defender Baldwin also picked up a knee injury during the match.

Despite both players playing all 90 minutes, the pair were both forced to miss Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Aberdeen.

Kayne Ramsay is expected to be fit, after an allergic reaction forced him to be substituted during the Dons match.

Mackay hopes Baldwin and Maynard-Brewer will be fit to feature against the Dark Blues, and he said: “Jack extended his knee and just had a little tweak. It was nothing major, but just enough to keep him out for a few days.

“Ash got the nose break, which is still causing him a bit of an issue. He could wear a mask, but it’s more so the breathing, and whether the stability of the cartilage inside means there’s an issue.

“They will be touch and go for the weekend.”

Competition between goalkeepers is helping Staggies’ cause

Should Maynard-Brewer miss out Mackay insists he has more than able deputy in Ross Laidlaw, who put in a strong display in the draw with the Dons.

Mackay feels both goalkeepers are getting the best out of each other.

He added: “Ross has had to sit on the bench and bide his time. He came in for the cup game and then came in the other night and did really well. That competition is good.

“I remember when we got to the Carling Cup final with Cardiff against Liverpool. My goalkeeper at the time for the cup was Tom Heaton, whereas my regular goalkeeper was David Marshall.

“We decided to stick with Tom for the final, which was a big call at the time considering David was doing so well.

“Both of them went on to have great careers at the top level, so I was just lucky at the time I had two good goalkeepers.

“I have got that here and it’s something I wanted. When I came in, we needed to make sure people were pushing each other for that jersey. It should be just like any other jersey on the pitch.

“There should not be a point where people get too comfortable. I’m not saying Ross did that, but I think Ash coming in has made both of them raise their game.”

County take on a bottom-placed Dundee side who they have already defeated twice this season.

On their last visit to Dens Park, County recorded a stunning 5-0 victory which kick started their campaign.

Mackay says the previous meetings have no bearing on this weekend’s game.

He added: “That’s gone and in the past. Teams have changed, James has added to his squad and ours has tweaked as well.

“We look at the last couple of weeks for preparation, in terms of how the opposition look and what they are doing at the moment. That’s the way we should look at it.

“Dundee are coming off a midweek derby against Dundee United which looked a really good game. There were chances at both ends.

“I know we are in for a tough game at the weekend. We’ve got to approach it like that. If we don’t, we’ve got an issue.”