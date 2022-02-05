Ash Maynard-Brewer and Jack Baldwin touch and go for Ross County’s trip to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ash Maynard-Brewer and Jack Baldwin touch and go for Ross County’s trip to Dundee

By Andy Skinner
February 5, 2022, 6:00 am
Ashley Maynard-Brewer.
Ash Maynard-Brewer and Jack Baldwin will face late fitness tests ahead of Ross County’s Premiership trip to Dundee today.

Goalkeeper Maynard-Brewer suffered a broken nose as a result of a collision in the closing stages of Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Rangers.

Defender Baldwin also picked up a knee injury during the match.

Despite both players playing all 90 minutes, the pair were both forced to miss Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Aberdeen.

Kayne Ramsay is expected to be fit, after an allergic reaction forced him to be substituted during the Dons match.

Mackay hopes Baldwin and Maynard-Brewer will be fit to feature against the Dark Blues, and he said: “Jack extended his knee and just had a little tweak. It was nothing major, but just enough to keep him out for a few days.

“Ash got the nose break, which is still causing him a bit of an issue. He could wear a mask, but it’s more so the breathing, and whether the stability of the cartilage inside means there’s an issue.

Jack Baldwin in action for Ross County.

“They will be touch and go for the weekend.”

Competition between goalkeepers is helping Staggies’ cause

Should Maynard-Brewer miss out Mackay insists he has more than able deputy in Ross Laidlaw, who put in a strong display in the draw with the Dons.

Mackay feels both goalkeepers are getting the best out of each other.

He added: “Ross has had to sit on the bench and bide his time. He came in for the cup game and then came in the other night and did really well. That competition is good.

“I remember when we got to the Carling Cup final with Cardiff against Liverpool. My goalkeeper at the time for the cup was Tom Heaton, whereas my regular goalkeeper was David Marshall.

“We decided to stick with Tom for the final, which was a big call at the time considering David was doing so well.

“Both of them went on to have great careers at the top level, so I was just lucky at the time I had two good goalkeepers.

“I have got that here and it’s something I wanted. When I came in, we needed to make sure people were pushing each other for that jersey. It should be just like any other jersey on the pitch.

Ross County’s Ross Laidlaw.

“There should not be a point where people get too comfortable. I’m not saying Ross did that, but I think Ash coming in has made both of them raise their game.”

County take on a bottom-placed Dundee side who they have already defeated twice this season.

On their last visit to Dens Park, County recorded a stunning 5-0 victory which kick started their campaign.

Mackay says the previous meetings have no bearing on this weekend’s game.

He added: “That’s gone and in the past. Teams have changed, James has added to his squad and ours has tweaked as well.

“We look at the last couple of weeks for preparation, in terms of how the opposition look and what they are doing at the moment. That’s the way we should look at it.

“Dundee are coming off a midweek derby against Dundee United which looked a really good game. There were chances at both ends.

“I know we are in for a tough game at the weekend. We’ve got to approach it like that. If we don’t, we’ve got an issue.”

