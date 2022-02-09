Ross County boss Malky Mackay insists players will always battle after late draw against Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay insists players will always battle after late draw against Livingston

By Paul Chalk
February 9, 2022, 10:37 pm Updated: February 9, 2022, 11:19 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay on the touchline against Livingston.
Malky Mackay reckons Ross County’s never-say-die attitude came to the fore again as they snatched a late 1-1 draw against Livingston.

The Staggies boss was thrilled that Kayne Ramsay’s stoppage time header cancelled out a Alan Forrest opener to keep County 10th in the Premiership, just two points now behind Aberdeen.

He said: “It was a great point tonight. The first half was nip and tuck in dreadful conditions. I couldn’t even see the ball up at the Jail End at times.

“It was a hard first half and we had good territory and we tried to keep the ball.

“In the second half, we were off it a little and we need everyone to be on it. There were a couple who weren’t, which allowed them into the game and get on to the front foot.

Ross County’s Kayne Ramsay scores to make it 1-1 in stoppage time.

“Livingston are not an easy team to play against once they score. They close up shop and have two sitting in front of the back four and snap at things. It made it difficult for us at that point.

“I brought on a couple to try and freshen it up and try and move the shape around and thankfully that worked near the end.

“We have boys who don’t see themselves as beaten when they are a goal down. That was evident again.

“I said when you are not playing well, make sure the guy against you isn’t playing well. If you are only a goal down, you are in the game.

“We got off the hook with the penalty being missed. Livingston are a team on a good run and David Martindaleis a good manager.”

 

