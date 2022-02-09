Ross County boss Malky Mackay insists players will always battle after late draw against Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay reckons Ross County’s never-say-die attitude came to the fore again as they snatched a late 1-1 draw against Livingston.

The Staggies boss was thrilled that Kayne Ramsay’s stoppage time header cancelled out a Alan Forrest opener to keep County 10th in the Premiership, just two points now behind Aberdeen.

He said: “It was a great point tonight. The first half was nip and tuck in dreadful conditions. I couldn’t even see the ball up at the Jail End at times.

“It was a hard first half and we had good territory and we tried to keep the ball.

“In the second half, we were off it a little and we need everyone to be on it. There were a couple who weren’t, which allowed them into the game and get on to the front foot.

“Livingston are not an easy team to play against once they score. They close up shop and have two sitting in front of the back four and snap at things. It made it difficult for us at that point.

“I brought on a couple to try and freshen it up and try and move the shape around and thankfully that worked near the end.

“We have boys who don’t see themselves as beaten when they are a goal down. That was evident again.

“I said when you are not playing well, make sure the guy against you isn’t playing well. If you are only a goal down, you are in the game.

“We got off the hook with the penalty being missed. Livingston are a team on a good run and David Martindaleis a good manager.”