Jordan White insists Ross County remain in dogfight ahead of vital St Johnstone match

Jordan White insists Ross County still have plenty work on their hands to secure their Premiership safety.

County fell to a 2-0 defeat to Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday to end a four-game undefeated streak.

Although the Staggies remain 10th in the table, St Johnstone have moved to within four points of Malky Mackay’s men following their 2-1 win over Hearts.

Saints make the trip to Dingwall next weekend in a crucial encounter.

While County have been looking up the table in recent weeks, forward White insists his side are not blind to the threat of the teams chasing them.

White said: “We need to pick ourselves up and go again as we’ve got another big one coming up.

“It’s a massive game – a cup final.

“We are in a dogfight, the league is really tight and anybody can be dragged in.

“At the end of the day we are not looking at what anybody else is doing. We will just look at ourselves.

“St Johnstone showed last season how good a side they can be. They are no mugs at all.

“They are on a good run of form. We just have to get back to where we were because we were in a good place.”

Doyle-Hayes at the double for Hibs

White was disappointed to leave Easter Road empty handed, with Jake Doyle-Hayes’ second half double settling the match.

Former Caley Thistle attacker White felt County acquitted themselves well prior to Hibs’ breakthrough.

He added: “In the first half we felt like we controlled the game without creating too much.

“Both teams were still in it, but we had the crowd on their back a wee bit.

“For the first one there looked to be a foul in there on Harry Paton. I didn’t see it at the time myself, but it’s frustrating as we were well in the game.

“Although the second one was a worldy, it’s a bit annoying he’s been able to shoot from the edge of the box again. We’ve got to look at ourselves there.

“He put it in the top corner, and sometimes you have to take your hat off.

“In the second half we had good opportunities in good areas. We just didn’t choose the right option.

“It’s just frustrating we come away with nothing.”

Staggies will rally following loss in Edinburgh

White is eager to quickly move on from the setback in Edinburgh, insisting it has not diminished their belief they have in themselves.

The 30-year-old added: “We always believed we could come here and win. After the first half we came in at half-time thinking we should be going home with the three points.

“That does show how far we have come, to have that mentality.

“There’s no point in dwelling on it. We will look at ourselves and see what we could have done better.

“Hopefully we will be better than we were in the second half.

“It’s the first time we have not scored in two months. It was just a bad day in the office.”