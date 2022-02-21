Jordan White insists Ross County remain in dogfight ahead of vital St Johnstone match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Jordan White insists Ross County remain in dogfight ahead of vital St Johnstone match

By Andy Skinner
February 21, 2022, 6:00 am
Jordan White challenges Rocky Bushiri.
Jordan White insists Ross County still have plenty work on their hands to secure their Premiership safety.

County fell to a 2-0 defeat to Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday to end a four-game undefeated streak.

Although the Staggies remain 10th in the table, St Johnstone have moved to within four points of Malky Mackay’s men following their 2-1 win over Hearts.

Saints make the trip to Dingwall next weekend in a crucial encounter.

While County have been looking up the table in recent weeks, forward White insists his side are not blind to the threat of the teams chasing them.

White said: “We need to pick ourselves up and go again as we’ve got another big one coming up.

“It’s a massive game – a cup final.

Jordan White in action for Ross County against Hibernian.

“We are in a dogfight, the league is really tight and anybody can be dragged in.

“At the end of the day we are not looking at what anybody else is doing. We will just look at ourselves.

“St Johnstone showed last season how good a side they can be. They are no mugs at all.

“They are on a good run of form. We just have to get back to where we were because we were in a good place.”

Doyle-Hayes at the double for Hibs

White was disappointed to leave Easter Road empty handed, with Jake Doyle-Hayes’ second half double settling the match.

Former Caley Thistle attacker White felt County acquitted themselves well prior to Hibs’ breakthrough.

He added: “In the first half we felt like we controlled the game without creating too much.

“Both teams were still in it, but we had the crowd on their back a wee bit.

“For the first one there looked to be a foul in there on Harry Paton. I didn’t see it at the time myself, but it’s frustrating as we were well in the game.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay vents his frustration towards the officials at Easter Road.

“Although the second one was a worldy, it’s a bit annoying he’s been able to shoot from the edge of the box again. We’ve got to look at ourselves there.

“He put it in the top corner, and sometimes you have to take your hat off.

“In the second half we had good opportunities in good areas. We just didn’t choose the right option.

“It’s just frustrating we come away with nothing.”

Staggies will rally following loss in Edinburgh

White is eager to quickly move on from the setback in Edinburgh, insisting it has not diminished their belief they have in themselves.

The 30-year-old added: “We always believed we could come here and win. After the first half we came in at half-time thinking we should be going home with the three points.

“That does show how far we have come, to have that mentality.

“There’s no point in dwelling on it. We will look at ourselves and see what we could have done better.

“Hopefully we will be better than we were in the second half.

“It’s the first time we have not scored in two months. It was just a bad day in the office.”

