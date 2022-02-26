Don Cowie says Ross County have top-six within sights following win over St Johnstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Don Cowie says Ross County’s victory over St Johnstone has brought a Premiership top-six place into focus.

The Staggies triumphed 3-1 against Saints in a crucial encounter at Victoria Park, which moves them seven points clear of the relegation zone.

County are now only four points adrift of the top half of the table, and assistant boss Cowie feels they can start looking up the way.

Cowie said: “Any win is huge. We want to just keep building on what we are doing.

“We didn’t look at the game as being any bigger than what the rest have been recently, and I think the boys showed that.

“Even when we conceded the first goal, heads didn’t go down. We just kept going and built our way back into the game.

“Once we got that equaliser I thought it gave us real momentum and we started the second half really well.

“It’s a massive three points. It allows us to join that group that are fighting for the top-six.

“It’s no disrespect to any team in the league – that’s the way we have been looking for the last two months.

“We are on good form. Looking at it over the piece, the results have been very good.

“We are now in a group where there’s a lot to play for, and it’s now about building what we did against St Johnstone, and taking that into a very difficult game against Motherwell on Wednesday.”

The Staggies had to come from behind after Callum Hendry had opened the scoring for Saints, with Regan Charles-Cook’s double and a Joseph Hungbo strike sealing the three points.

Cowie hailed the belief within Malky Mackay’s side, adding: “It’s something we have done a lot recently. I would rather it was not the case we concede the first goal.

“Historically it’s not something we are renowned for in years gone by, to turn it around after we concede the first goal.

“This group has got great character and real togetherness. At no stage did they let that setback put their heads down. We just got back on what we do.

“As the game went on we showed great energy and were well deserved winners.”

Charles-Cook’s double restores his position as the Premiership’s top goalscorer on 13 goals.

Although the Grenada international is out of contract in the summer, Cowie remains hopeful he can be persuaded to remain at Dingwall.

He added: “It’s still live, because he’s playing for Ross County.

“He’s on fire, he’s top goalscorer in the whole league which is not often that’s the case.

“It will come down to Regan in terms of where he wants his career to go.

“We would love him to stay. I love working with him every day, he’s a breath of fresh air.

“He comes in every day and he’s smiling and happy. Even last year when he wasn’t playing he was still the same person.

“Anything he gets, he deserves. We just hope he keeps doing what he’s doing until the end of the season.

“It was a challenging season for Regan last year. He didn’t manage to get a consistent run of games which is difficult for anyone.

“Especially as a wide player, you want to get in your stride.

“There’s a real belief and confidence from us as a staff and a club that we have in Regan. He has just built on what he did at the start of the season.

“The goals are obviously great, but it’s what he adds to us as a team. He works ever so hard for a wide player, as they can be renowned for sometimes maybe switching off defensively.

“It’s not something he does and we are delighted with the goals he is producing, and for Joseph to get on the act as well.”