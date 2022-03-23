Malky Mackay urges Ross County to apply perspective ahead of final two pre-split games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay feels Ross County are in a strong position as they approach their defining next two Premiership games.

County host Hearts next Saturday, before playing their final pre-split fixture away to Aberdeen on April 9.

The Dingwall men are seventh in the table at present, but only a point adrift of the top-half.

Having gone down 4-0 to Celtic at Parkhead last weekend, Mackay says the Staggies must be ready for a decisive seven days, with a first top-six finish since 2016 at stake.

Mackay said: “We’ve got to make sure we look at it in perspective.

“That’s the biggest message I’ve got for my team just now.

“With two games to go before the split, we need to look at the situation we are in and what we’ve got to do to give ourselves the best chance over the next couple of weeks.

“Going down to the league leaders is always going to be a tough ask. There are now two games against Hearts and Aberdeen to give ourselves a chance to make the top-six.

“We are a point off fifth just now, with a few other teams in there too.

“We have got to give ourselves the best chance over the next seven games to stay in the league, and give ourselves the best fighting chance to be as high up the league as possible.”

Staggies showed resilience in face of adversity

County were three goals down by the time they were reduced to 10 men at Parkhead, courtesy of Kayne Ramsay’s widely-disputed red card.

❌Ramsay unlucky to see red at Celtic

✅Morelos penalty for Rangers correct

❌Hibs won't win Porteous red card appeal

Mackay was encouraged with the way his side stood tall in the face of adversity in the second half.

He added: “At half-time I asked the players to be resilient, that they fought for each other and didn’t go on to lose by six or seven.

“I thought the fourth one was unfortunate as Alex was mid-air when the contact came from Bitton.

“He spun around and the ball hit him on the arm. By the letter of the law it’s a penalty but that apart I thought we showed good discipline in the second half to make sure it was difficult for Celtic to create chances and score goals.

“We had a couple of half-chances ourselves with deliveries into their six-yard box. On another day, we have been very good at taking them.”

Staggies boss disappointed to concede from set-pieces

The manner of the Hoops’ goals was a source of frustration for Mackay.

Giorgios Giakoumakis netted a hat-trick, with Daizen Maeda also on target.

The Staggies boss felt his side could have defended better, adding: “I was disappointed with the way Celtic scored their goals. I have seen how they play and I have seen them score some wonderful goals, but it was corners and set-pieces on Saturday.

“That’s something we have been fairly strong on, and something we don’t enjoy losing goals from.”