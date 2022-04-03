ANALYSIS: Testing Hearts sets Ross County up for day of tension in race for top-six spot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County’s ability to test the best in the country – given the start they made to the season – is remarkable.

Saturday’s stirring 1-1 home draw with third-placed Hearts was jammed-packed with positive moments as these teams shared the spoils for the second time this season in Dingwall.

Quite how there were only two goals was anyone’s guess, but it’s a result which leaves the Staggies in the running for a top-six finish as the pre-split fixtures conclude this coming weekend.

The seventh-placed Highlanders almost certainly have to win at ninth-placed Aberdeen on Saturday and that would give them a chance of nudging in front of Motherwell and Hibs, who are two and one point in front of them respectively.

Livingston, Aberdeen and St Mirren, who are tucked no more than one point behind County could have a place in the upper half, depending on how it all pans out.

Surge up league has been stunning

This latest impressive result stretched County’s unbeaten home run to 11 games, which has been the foundation for their rise.

Celtic’s deep stoppage-time win in December was the last away team success at Victoria Park.

Manager Malky Mackay was proud as punch with his players for holding Hearts at home once again, especially as his team spent much of the campaign looking like relegation candidates before a winter surge up the table.

Mackay, of course, replaced John Hughes last summer and had to more or less rebuild the squad from scratch.

No wonder their first 10 Premiership results were alarming. They lost seven and drew three before an astonishing 5-0 rout of Dundee at Dens Park in late October gave them belief they were miles better than their lowly position.

Two games later they defeated Hibs then went on a three-game unbeaten run. Defeats were often followed by draws or wins as the side steadily rose up the table, and now they have a huge target to aim for at Pittodrie.

County and Hearts were delighted at their performance at Victoria Park, knowing it was a game which could have been won or lost, so a point apiece was fair.

Penalty save following disputed call

Former County star Liam Boyce looked like opening the scoring when he raced in to meet an Aaron McEneff delivery, but the ball hit the back of his foot and was cleared to safety.

After Jordan Tillson’s dipping drive finished just over the crossbar, Hearts were handed the chance to take the lead from the spot.

Connor Randall, playing at left-back after Kayne Ramsay was suspended following his red card in the 4-0 loss at Celtic, was adjudged to have tripped Barrie McKay.

It was a hotly-disputed moment as referee Gavin Duncan awarded a penalty, but home keeper Ross Laidlaw pulled off a fine stop when he saved McKay’s spot-kick.

This seemed to inspire County, who went for the jugular with chance after chance. Jack Baldwin hit the woodwork, Harry Paton’s shot was deflected wide and Ross Callachan’s effort was cleared on the line by Craig Halkett.

Iacovitti goal gave Ross County lead

The noisy away fans were silenced on 32 minutes, however, as Blair Spittal, who returned to the team in place of Joseph Hungbo, whipped in a free-kick and Alex Iacovitti steered the ball past Scotland keeper Craig Gordon for the opener.

It was the defender’s fourth goal of the season and he looked the part from start to finish in this game.

The hosts were not happy with just a one-goal advantage and Scottish Premiership top-scorer Regan Charles-Cook was unlucky to see his effort come off the post when he connected with a Spittal cross. He was a fraction away from his 14th league goal of a brilliant season.

However, McKay made up for his missed spot-kick when he levelled for Hearts six minutes before half-time when his deflected near-post shot beat Laidlaw.

Scotland keeper Gordon to the rescue

McKay’s long-distance drive early in the second period was not far off the mark for the Jambos as they sought a second.

However, a brilliant double save from visiting goalie Gordon prevented County regaining the lead.

Firstly, he pushed a powerful Jordan Tillson 25-yarder on to the post and reacted smartly to deny Callachan, who seemed certain to finish it off.

A great sliding challenge from Toby Sibbick stopped Charles-Cook in his tracks and substitute Dominic Samuel flashed a late drive just wide, but there was to be no winner.

It’s all to play for in the Premiership this weekend as no side starts with nothing at stake.

HOW THEY LINED UP

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Laidlaw 7, Randall 6, Vokins 6, Baldwin 6, Harry Paton 6 (Samuel 65), Spittal 7, Callachan 6, Iacovitti 7, Charles-Cook 6 (Hungbo 79), Tillson 6, White 6. Subs not used: Munro (GK), Watson, Drysdale, Ben Paton, Wright, MacKinnon, MacLeman.

HEARTS (4-2-3-1) – Gordon 6, Kingsley 6, Haring 6, McEneff 7 (Ginnelly 63), Boyce 6 (Kirk 90), Halliday 6, Cochrane 6, McKay 7, Halkett 6, Simms 6 (Woodburn 63), Sibbick 6. Subs not used: Stewart (GK), Moore, Tait.

Referee- Gavin Duncan.

Attendance – 5,210.

Man of the match – Alex Iacovitti.