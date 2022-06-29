WATCH: Jack Baldwin discusses Ross County’s warm weather training camp in Italy with Andy Skinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

WATCH: Jack Baldwin discusses Ross County’s warm weather training camp in Italy with Andy Skinner

By Andy Skinner
June 29, 2022, 5:00 pm

Ross County’s players have been put through their paces in intense heat during their pre-season training camp in Verona.

Malky Mackay is using the six-day trip to Italy to accelerate his squad’s preparation for the start of the new Scottish Premiership campaign.

Vice-captain Jack Baldwin sat down with Press and Journal sports reporter Andy Skinner following today’s morning session to share his experience of the camp so far.

Jack Baldwin.

Baldwin spoke about the intense training conditions, the integration of new faces to the squad, along with the build up to County’s first competitive match of the campaign away to Buckie Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup on July 9.

The Staggies have had little respite following three successive days of double sessions – in temperatures consistently exceeding 30 degrees – since they arrived at their base on Saturday.

County’s squad trained again on Wednesday morning, before being given the afternoon to recharge at their four-star hotel.

The Staggies have also been busy behind the scenes, with former Charlton Athletic left back Ben Purrington earlier today becoming their fourth addition of the week.

Ben Purrington.

He joined Owura Edwards, Kazeem Olaigbe and Jordy Hiwula in arriving straight at the team hotel.

Victor Loturi, Yan Dhanda and George Harmon kicked off the Dingwall outfit’s summer signing spree last week.

