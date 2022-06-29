WATCH: Jack Baldwin discusses Ross County’s warm weather training camp in Italy with Andy Skinner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County’s players have been put through their paces in intense heat during their pre-season training camp in Verona.

Malky Mackay is using the six-day trip to Italy to accelerate his squad’s preparation for the start of the new Scottish Premiership campaign.

Vice-captain Jack Baldwin sat down with Press and Journal sports reporter Andy Skinner following today’s morning session to share his experience of the camp so far.

Baldwin spoke about the intense training conditions, the integration of new faces to the squad, along with the build up to County’s first competitive match of the campaign away to Buckie Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup on July 9.

The Staggies have had little respite following three successive days of double sessions – in temperatures consistently exceeding 30 degrees – since they arrived at their base on Saturday.

County’s squad trained again on Wednesday morning, before being given the afternoon to recharge at their four-star hotel.

The Staggies have also been busy behind the scenes, with former Charlton Athletic left back Ben Purrington earlier today becoming their fourth addition of the week.

He joined Owura Edwards, Kazeem Olaigbe and Jordy Hiwula in arriving straight at the team hotel.

Victor Loturi, Yan Dhanda and George Harmon kicked off the Dingwall outfit’s summer signing spree last week.