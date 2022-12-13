Callum Johnson intent on moving Ross County further away from Premiership danger zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Johnson intent on moving Ross County further away from Premiership danger zone

By Andy Skinner
December 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 13, 2022, 8:12 am
Callum Johnson in action for Ross County.
Callum Johnson in action for Ross County.

Callum Johnson is looking no further than ensuring Ross County pull away from the relegation zone when the Premiership resumes this weekend.

The Staggies return to action on Saturday at home to St Johnstone, following a five-week winter break for the World Cup.

Prior to the break, back-to-back victories over St Mirren and Hibernian moved Malky Mackay’s side out of the relegation zone into 10th place.

They remain level on points with 11th-placed Kilmarnock, however, and two better off on goal difference.

Although Johnson is keen to look up the table, he is mainly focused on extending the gap on the teams below the Staggies.

Johnson said: “We have to look up the table. If you look down, it’s never going to help.

“You’ve just got to look to the next game really. First and foremost, we have to get away from the bottom as quickly as we can, and from there look up.

“It is still quite tight, and a couple of wins on the bounce will carry us a long way.

Callum Johnson clears under pressure from Rangers’ Tom Lawrence.

“We’ve got to look forward to the first game back.

“It’s hard because a lot of the lads are new and weren’t here last season, including myself.

“Last season, I know the team started slow and then picked up.

“We are hoping that carries on this season, but we’ve just got to concentrate on each game as it comes.

“Maybe later down the line, we can set ourselves a target – we don’t want to look too far ahead and say: ‘we want to get to there’.

“At the start of the season, we said top-six.

“At the minute, with where we are, I think we’ve just got to concentrate on getting away from that drop.”

Results the key focus in Johnson’s performances

Englishman Johnson was a summer signing from Portsmouth, joining the Staggies on a two-year deal.

He has started the majority of County’s games at right-back, after Connor Randall suffered a leg fracture early in the campaign.

Johnson insists he is only satisfied with his own performances as long as the Dingwall outfit are delivering results.

He added: “Football is a results-based business, so when you get beaten or concede goals you naturally say: ‘what could I have done?’ – especially as a defender.

“I’m sure the forwards are the same. They may think they have had a good game, but if they don’t score, that’s their job at the end of the day.

“We know what football is like. When you win games, everyone was fantastic and when you lose games everyone was rubbish.

“Not all the time, but generally that’s the case.

Callum Johnson in action against Hibernian.

“It’s just a case of trying to make sure my performance is right and as good as it can be.

“I want to be defensively solid, and getting forward as much as I can to help the team that way as well.”

Johnson adapting to Scottish game

Having played his entire career in England prior to making the switch north, Johnson feels he is steadily grasping the challenges of the Scottish game.

The 26-year-old said: “I’m used to playing against players who I know inside out after playing so many games in England.

“There are some good players up here who I haven’t come up against before.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson, left, and Ross County’s Callum Johnson.

“It’s a lot different, and I’m just trying to work hard and make it as easy as possible.

“It’s just a case of playing games – all my career I have played games, but when I get my momentum it helps me to find my feet.

“I find it a lot easier now. I have played with quite a few different players, whether it be wingers or other positions.

“I’m starting to understand each player’s strengths and weaknesses. We are working hard with each other on the training ground and hopefully, that can continue.”

