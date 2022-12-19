Ross County linked with January move for Morecambe forward Cole Stockton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County have been linked with a move for Morecambe forward Cole Stockton.

Englishman Stockton is out of contract at the end of the season, and was heavily linked with a move during the summer after he turned down a new deal with the Shrimps.

It followed a prolific campaign last term in which Stockton netted 26 goals – playing a major role in keeping Derek Adams’ men in League One.

Stockton had a previous six-month stint in Scottish football with Hearts in 2017, and has since had spells with Carlisle United, Tranmere Rovers and Wrexham.

Ross County Make Bid for Cole Stockton. as per @reluctantnicko The Morecambe striker is also wanted by Motherwell. pic.twitter.com/PzQmIiutgq — Fraser Fletcher (@FrazFletcher) December 19, 2022

According to reports in England, County have prepared a bid for the 28-year-old attacker ahead of the January transfer window.

The Staggies are believed to face competition in their pursuit of Stockton, from Premiership rivals Motherwell along with Forest Green Rovers.