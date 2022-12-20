No Ross County bid for Morecambe forward Cole Stockton, says Malky Mackay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay insists the Staggies have made no inquiry for Morecambe forward Cole Stockton.

The Staggies were earlier this week linked with a January move for Stockton, who had a previous spell in Scottish football with Hearts.

Stockton netted 26 goals last season, which played a vital part in securing Morecambe’s League One survival.

Morecambe turned down a number of bids for the 28-year-old during the summer, but he is out of contract at the end of the season.

A report in England claimed County had prepared a bid for Stockton, with Motherwell and Forest Green Rovers also credited with an interest.

Staggies boss Mackay has refuted that however, insisting County have not made any advances to sign the English forward.

Mackay said: “I was as bemused as anyone at that one. It’s news to me.

“I have not put a bid in for Cole Stockton at all, I have not even inquired about him.”

White hitting goalscoring trail

While Mackay is playing down speculation linking him with a move for Stockton, the recent form of one of his current forwards has been a source of satisfaction.

Although County were defeated 2-1 by St Johnstone at the weekend, Jordan White’s opener took his tally to three goals from his last five matches.

Mackay believes White is thriving from improved service he has received in recent weeks, with the County boss pleased to see the former Caley Thistle player on the goalscoring trail.

He added: “Something we’ve been looking at is recognising and realising when good players get into certain areas, and letting them show their talent.

“Over the last few games we’ve seen Victor Loturi in a wide area, Yan Dhanda in a wide area, while Kazeem Olaigbe and Owura Edwards have got into good areas and delivered the ball into good areas.

“If Jordan makes specific runs, there’s a chance it’s going to come off for him, and he’s got three in five now and has been looking dangerous.

“He has always been a model pro since I got here, and last year he maybe didn’t get the credit that Blair Spittal, Joe Hungbo and Regan Charles-Cook got because of their goalscoring.

“He was heavily involved in a lot of what they did though, so it’s nice that he’s getting a bit of reward for himself at the moment.”

County are next in action when they host Rangers on Friday, in their final match before Christmas.

White boasts a strong record against the Ibrox club, having netted in all four meetings between the sides last season.

Mackay hopes White can play another important role this weekend, adding: “It’s interesting that he scores a lot against the Old Firm.

“His goal last year – albeit it was a small consolation at Ibrox – was as good a goal as I’ve seen.”