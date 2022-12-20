No Ross County bid for Morecambe forward Cole Stockton, says Malky Mackay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

No Ross County bid for Morecambe forward Cole Stockton, says Malky Mackay

By Andy Skinner
December 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 20, 2022, 7:46 pm
Morecambe's Cole Stockton celebrates scoring. Image: PA
Morecambe's Cole Stockton celebrates scoring. Image: PA

Ross County manager Malky Mackay insists the Staggies have made no inquiry for Morecambe forward Cole Stockton.

The Staggies were earlier this week linked with a January move for Stockton, who had a previous spell in Scottish football with Hearts.

Stockton netted 26 goals last season, which played a vital part in securing Morecambe’s League One survival.

Morecambe turned down a number of bids for the 28-year-old during the summer, but he is out of contract at the end of the season.

A report in England claimed County had prepared a bid for Stockton, with Motherwell and Forest Green Rovers also credited with an interest.

Staggies boss Mackay has refuted that however, insisting County have not made any advances to sign the English forward.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Mackay said: “I was as bemused as anyone at that one. It’s news to me.

“I have not put a bid in for Cole Stockton at all, I have not even inquired about him.”

White hitting goalscoring trail

While Mackay is playing down speculation linking him with a move for Stockton, the recent form of one of his current forwards has been a source of satisfaction.

Although County were defeated 2-1 by St Johnstone at the weekend, Jordan White’s opener took his tally to three goals from his last five matches.

Mackay believes White is thriving from improved service he has received in recent weeks, with the County boss pleased to see the former Caley Thistle player on the goalscoring trail.

Jordan White celebrates scoring against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

He added: “Something we’ve been looking at is recognising and realising when good players get into certain areas, and letting them show their talent.

“Over the last few games we’ve seen Victor Loturi in a wide area, Yan Dhanda in a wide area, while Kazeem Olaigbe and Owura Edwards have got into good areas and delivered the ball into good areas.

“If Jordan makes specific runs, there’s a chance it’s going to come off for him, and he’s got three in five now and has been looking dangerous.

“He has always been a model pro since I got here, and last year he maybe didn’t get the credit that Blair Spittal, Joe Hungbo and Regan Charles-Cook got because of their goalscoring.

“He was heavily involved in a lot of what they did though, so it’s nice that he’s getting a bit of reward for himself at the moment.”

County are next in action when they host Rangers on Friday, in their final match before Christmas.

White boasts a strong record against the Ibrox club, having netted in all four meetings between the sides last season.

Mackay hopes White can play another important role this weekend, adding: “It’s interesting that he scores a lot against the Old Firm.

“His goal last year – albeit it was a small consolation at Ibrox – was as good a goal as I’ve seen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS Group
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay aims to unsettle Aberdeen with winning performance
Ross Stewart celebrates his goal for Sunderland in the play-off against Wycombe Wanderers
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails ex-Staggies star Ross Stewart as Premier League clubs…
Ross County skipper Keith Watson following his side's 3-0 defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Keith Watson insists Ross County are up for the fight after dropping to bottom…
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring for Montrose against Dunfermline.
Ross County to assess next steps for Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon following recall…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
'We have been here before' says Malky Mackay, after Ross County slip to foot…
Keith Watson in action for Ross County against Dundee United.
Ross County fall to foot of Premiership following 3-0 defeat to Dundee United at…

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented