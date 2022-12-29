Ross County to assess next steps for Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon following recall from Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County to assess next steps for Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon following recall from Montrose

By Andy Skinner
December 29, 2022, 11:45 am
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring for Montrose against Dunfermline.
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring for Montrose against Dunfermline.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is not ruling out the possibility of sending Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon back out on loan for the remainder of the season.

Forward Wright and midfielder Mackinnon have both been recalled by the Staggies, after spending the first half of the campaign on loan at League One side Montrose.

Both players made a major impact with the Gable Endies, who are fifth in the table and on the coat-tails of the promotion play-off places.

Mackay has been thrilled with the development of the Lewis-born pair, but is keen to assess them in January before deciding on their next steps.

He said: “We will evaluate that in January and evaluate the squad to see whether Adam and Matty stay with us or whether they go back out.

“You can see the difference of now playing against men in a tough league. I am thankful to Stewart Petrie to how those boys were treated and were pressed upon the club and made a difference.

“That is what we all hoped for, could they go there and make a difference? We weren’t sure whether it was a league too high after they were in the Highland League.

“They have gone into a good group and a good team that have done reasonably well in the division.

“At the time, I sent them there instead of League Two because I thought Stewart had a good group and there was a chance that they could do OK.

“These are longer term views that we take on those lads.”

Lewis-born pair have risen to step up

Both Wright and Mackinnon had stepped up to Scotland’s third-tier, having previously spent time on loan with Highland League side Brora Rangers.

Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Mackay says he is constantly monitoring County’s young players to determine the correct level for them to be loaned out to.

He added: “It is great we have the Highland League up here, I have been among the whole thing for 18 months.

“We can pitch some of them into there and find out how they get on.

“If it works we can decide to move them to somewhere such as Elgin in League Two for example.

“We have thrown players like Adam and Matty into a league where they are playing the likes of Falkirk and Dunfermline, and they have done great.”

County have four players out on loan in the Highland League at present, with Mackay also keen to assess how they are placed in their development.

He added: “Even the younger ones in the Highland League, we are looking at all of them in terms what is the next step for them.

“Logan Ross has done well at Lossiemouth for 18 months. We are looking at that and thinking it might be time for that to change. We have spoken to Lossiemouth about that.

Lossiemouth goalkeeper Logan Ross, on loan from Ross County
Lossiemouth goalkeeper Logan Ross, on loan from Ross County

“Andrew Macleod has made a big stride training with the first team for the last six months and he has done well at Clachnacuddin. We are going to look at his situation in the second half of the season.

“At Forres Mechanics, Connall Ewan and Ryan MacLeman have been integral to everything that is happening with them.

“We can see massive strides in short space of time from kids playing against men.

“It’s the difference between someone that bundles along as an under-19s player and trains against somebody who has to play against men over a period of time. They have improved quickly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS Group
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay aims to unsettle Aberdeen with winning performance
Ross Stewart celebrates his goal for Sunderland in the play-off against Wycombe Wanderers
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails ex-Staggies star Ross Stewart as Premier League clubs…
Ross County skipper Keith Watson following his side's 3-0 defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Keith Watson insists Ross County are up for the fight after dropping to bottom…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
'We have been here before' says Malky Mackay, after Ross County slip to foot…
Keith Watson in action for Ross County against Dundee United.
Ross County fall to foot of Premiership following 3-0 defeat to Dundee United at…
Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson not fazed by magnitude of Ross County's bottom-of-table trip to Dundee United
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says bottom-of-table billing does not change Ross County's approach against Dundee United

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Ross County to assess next steps for Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon following recall from Montrose
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Utopia Cafe was saved from closure thanks to an appeal on social media. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
#blessing or #curse: Is Instagram helping or hindering businesses in the Highlands?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented