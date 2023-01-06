Malky Mackay confirms disciplined players will return to Ross County squad to face Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malky Mackay confirms disciplined players will return to Ross County squad to face Livingston

By Andy Skinner
January 6, 2023, 5:00 pm
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Ross County manager Malky Mackay hopes lessons have been learned as he prepares to welcome back a near-fully fit squad for Saturday’s visit of Livingston.

Mackay revealed two players – who he did not name – missed Monday’s 0-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie due to a breach of discipline.

Victor Loturi and William Akio were not part of the squad, along with pair Jack Baldwin and Owura Edwards, who were sidelined through suspension.

Youngsters Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon have returned from a loan spell with Montrose, however, Mackay has indicated he is reluctant to involve them in the first team before he decides on whether to loan them out again for the remainder of the season.

Mackay has confirmed all of his first-team players will be available this weekend, with the exception of Ben Purrington and Alex Samuel, who are making their way back from injury.

The Staggies boss revealed the disciplined duo have apologised over the issue, with Mackay looking forward to having more options to pick from against Livi.

Mackay said: “It was two lads that did something, they broke a rule which they shouldn’t do.

“It’s nothing that’s going to cause anything major, and they are back in the group again for the weekend.

“That tells itself, but it was enough that they didn’t come with us. It was important for the value of the group that it had to happen.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay prior to the 0-0 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

“They have come back in and apologised to their colleagues. If it was something worse than that they wouldn’t be in the group, they would be gone.

“I needed to see that apology, as the two of them have let the group down.

“One of the disappointments was that they both would have been there to be involved, and come on, but they weren’t there to be available to the group.

“That’s one of the reasons I was disappointed.

“They will come back in, along with Owura and Jack.

“We were beginning to look lightweight on the bench, with a couple of spots down.”

‘Everyone should get second chances’

Mackay hopes the two players who were left out for the Aberdeen game will show the desired reaction in the coming weeks.

He added: “They are pretty distraught they did that. But they are young, and everyone should get second chances.

“There are times when you are young, and you make mistakes. Everybody does – you don’t even need to be young to make mistakes.

“As long as you don’t make that mistake again, you learn in life. It’s a lesson for everyone.

“Why should I not be here to guide them, as this is how you become better professionals.”

Staggies looking to build on Pittodrie point

County approach the visit of Livi at the foot of the Premiership table, with three points separating them from Dundee United and Motherwell.

Mackay hopes the point claimed against the Dons can be a springboard for his side to get back on the winning trail.

He added: “I spoke to the guys the day after about the spirit they have got, and how they work for each other.

“That doesn’t happen everywhere. With the way that team is throwing their bodies on the line at times for each other, it gives us a good base for the second half of the season.

“Coming away with the clean sheet and the point, now we turn from January onwards.

 

“It’s an important time. We have got to try and really push on and get ourselves an array of points.

“We have seen over the last two weeks how Dundee United have done it.

“Clubs go on good runs and bad runs, but getting that number of points on the board over a short space of time really changes this division.

“If you look at the difference between ourselves, right up to Aberdeen, it’s only 10 points, which is really not a lot.

“But we have got to get points on the board.”

 

