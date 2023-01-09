Ross County fan view: Is it time to start mentioning the R word?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County fan view: Is it time to start mentioning the R word?

By Peter Mackay
January 9, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 9, 2023, 1:24 pm
Ross Callachan and Keith Watson look distraught following Ross County's 2-0 defeat to Livingston. Image: SNS
Ross Callachan and Keith Watson look distraught following Ross County's 2-0 defeat to Livingston. Image: SNS

When a team can’t manage to find the back of the net, sometimes it’s just one of those days.

On the other hand, when you concede soft goals, it would be hoped that individuals were just having an off day.

However, when a team has been dismal in both boxes for most of the season, it’s never going to end well.

Combining not being able to score with conceding too many goals is a recipe for relegation.

Unfortunately, that is the harsh reality facing the Staggies.

Relegation could come calling quicker than expected without major operations to revamp this County team.

In previous matches this season, Malky’s side have struggled to create chances.

The hope was that when this group of players could find a way to open their creative freedom that goals would be easier to come by.

Against Livingston, the Staggies did create several golden chances.

So, to come away from the game not only without scoring but having squandered at least two gilt-edged opportunities – which were easier to score than miss – has left a sense of bemusement for the Staggies supporters.

Yet, the lack of goals wasn’t the most frustrating thing on display.

The way Bruce Anderson was allowed to fire home a brace after such a sustained period of numerous County attacks was feeble.

Both goals came from failed Ross County set pieces, one a quick free-kick, and one from a corner which was cleared.

The defending for both strikes was weak.

Transfer window will be crucial for the Staggies

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

With the January window wide open, it would have to be said that it’s time to stick or twist for Roy MacGregor and Malky Mackay.

Stick with this group of players and hope Malky turns their fortunes around (which really doesn’t look like happening) or invest a good sum of money into trying to attract better quality players to rescue County.

Ross County are cut away from the rest of the pack by three points already, whilst also having played a game more than their closest competitors Dundee United.

Something major has to change for Malky Mackay and his side or that three point gap will start becoming larger and more unattainable by the week for this group of players – which are already staring relegation square in the face.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Ross County forward Jordan White. Image: SNS
Jordan White says Ross County cannot look for favours from elsewhere in efforts to…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay urges Ross County supporters to stick by side following 2-0 defeat to…
Ross Callachan and Keith Watson look distraught following Ross County's 2-0 defeat to Livingston. Image: SNS
Ross County 0-2 Livingston - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.
Goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw determined to prolong Ross County's Premiership stay after signing new deal
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay confirms disciplined players will return to Ross County squad to face Livingston
Ross County manager Malky Mackay at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay striving for consistency in plotting Ross County's January transfer business
Ivan Sproule in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ten of Ross County's top January additions during Premiership era as transfer window opens
Jake Eastwood.
Ross County: Goalkeeper Jake Eastwood to return to Sheffield United, while Staggies seek loan…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Patience in short supply among Aberdeen fans
Alex Iacovitti with fellow Ross County defender Callum Johnson. Image: SNS
Alex Iacovitti says solid defensive foundations key to Ross County moving off foot of…

Most Read

1
The Post Office within Steps Emporium, Brora, was targeted by armed robbers today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Armed robbers target Highland post office
2
Tesco on Nairn Road in Forres. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
3
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
5
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
6
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
7
SPCA rehome staffy
‘He is as happy as ever’: 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
8
Ellon TSB restuarant plans have been tabled
Restaurant plans for old Ellon TSB and shop empty since Storm Frank damage could…
9
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk’s ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and –…
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…

More from Press and Journal

CR0038885 Action from Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League at Spain Park In pic........ Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 14-10-2022
Jamie Watt reveals his pride after Banks o' Dee dismissal
People silhouetted against the burning Clavie in Burghead.
Crowds expected for return of Burning of the Clavie
Principal project manager Jason Kelmanis overseeing the castle project. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Behind the scenes at Inverness Castle as multi-million pound project pushes on
Highland League Weekly returns for 2023 with Huntly v Turriff United; Forres Mechanics v Strathspey Thistle highlights, and much more!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Huntly v Turriff United; Forres Mechanics v…
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland head coach Shane Burger will quit to join Somerset County
The public toilets on Margaret Street will close four early from now on. Image: Google Maps/ Councillor Dawn Black / Facebook.
Vandals repeatedly target Stonehaven toilets - setting fires and dumping rubbish
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison opened the scoring on Sunday against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women score Scottish Cup draw cracker away to nine-times winners Glasgow City
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during her press conference on winter pressures in the NHS (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
The Voice of the North: Scottish Government must stop dithering over NHS crisis
A9 Perth to Inverness was closed earlier due to collision between a lorry and car. Image: Google Maps.
Man in hospital after car and lorry crash on the A9 near Aviemore
Jamie Watt has left his position as boss of Banks o' Dee. Picture by Kath Flannery
Banks o' Dee management duo 'have left' Highland League club after latest loss

Editor's Picks

Most Commented