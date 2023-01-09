Ross County fan view: Is it time to start mentioning the R word?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When a team can’t manage to find the back of the net, sometimes it’s just one of those days.

On the other hand, when you concede soft goals, it would be hoped that individuals were just having an off day.

However, when a team has been dismal in both boxes for most of the season, it’s never going to end well.

Combining not being able to score with conceding too many goals is a recipe for relegation.

Unfortunately, that is the harsh reality facing the Staggies.

Relegation could come calling quicker than expected without major operations to revamp this County team.

In previous matches this season, Malky’s side have struggled to create chances.

The hope was that when this group of players could find a way to open their creative freedom that goals would be easier to come by.

Against Livingston, the Staggies did create several golden chances.

So, to come away from the game not only without scoring but having squandered at least two gilt-edged opportunities – which were easier to score than miss – has left a sense of bemusement for the Staggies supporters.

Yet, the lack of goals wasn’t the most frustrating thing on display.

The way Bruce Anderson was allowed to fire home a brace after such a sustained period of numerous County attacks was feeble.

Both goals came from failed Ross County set pieces, one a quick free-kick, and one from a corner which was cleared.

The defending for both strikes was weak.

Transfer window will be crucial for the Staggies

With the January window wide open, it would have to be said that it’s time to stick or twist for Roy MacGregor and Malky Mackay.

Stick with this group of players and hope Malky turns their fortunes around (which really doesn’t look like happening) or invest a good sum of money into trying to attract better quality players to rescue County.

Ross County are cut away from the rest of the pack by three points already, whilst also having played a game more than their closest competitors Dundee United.

Something major has to change for Malky Mackay and his side or that three point gap will start becoming larger and more unattainable by the week for this group of players – which are already staring relegation square in the face.