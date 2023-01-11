Michael Fraser calls for calm heads in advance of Ross County’s crucial trip to Motherwell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Fraser insists Ross County and Motherwell will both be eager to blank out the noise ahead of this weekend’s crucial Fir Park encounter.

The Staggies go into the match bottom of the Premiership, three points adrift of their opponents.

Malky Mackay’s men have lost five of their last six matches, during which they have netted just two goals.

The Steelmen are also out of sorts, having won just one of their last 11 matches, with Steven Hammell’s side searching for just their second home victory of the season.

Fraser, who played as a goalkeeper for both clubs, believes some of the reaction to their struggles has been knee-jerk, insisting calm heads are needed in order to climb the table.

He said: “I don’t know why people get so surprised about teams going on bad runs – it happens to every team.

“Managers must get so fed up of people asking them why they are on this run.

“It’s absolute nonsense, because they will probably be doing the exact same thing as they were when they were doing well.

“It just happens, it’s a sport and it can go either way.

“You just have to look at what Caley Thistle have done in the Championship. They couldn’t buy a win, and now they are hammering everyone.

“Obviously, if you are on a bad run you want to stop that. But it can quickly change around, and it does all the time in football.

“People are still too knee-jerk in their reaction on everything. Teams go on bad runs, just as they go on good runs.”

Long way to go in Premiership survival battle

With the two sides at the bottom end of the table, Fraser insists both will be desperate to avoid coming out on the losing side.

Regardless of this weekend’s outcome, Fraser says both teams will be confident of turning their campaigns around.

Fraser added: “It’s one of those games you don’t really like as a player.

“I don’t think either manager would admit it but they would probably both take a 0-0 right now, although they will both be wanting to win the game.

“As much as they are both on a bad run, neither of them will be panicking. All they need is a couple of wins.

“It doesn’t take you much to get back up. County were pretty close to the bottom at Christmas last year and they ended up going on a great run.

“There is not much consistency in that half of the league. Aberdeen lost four in a row, and they are supposed to be the third or fourth best side in the league.

“You just have to go through your run, and hope it doesn’t come near the end of the season.”

January additions could be key

Mackay has indicated he is on the lookout for reinforcements, in his efforts to bolster his squad during the January window.

Fraser believes players with Scottish Premiership experience should be high on County’s priority list.

He added: “County usually have funds available to strengthen.

“One of the guys who made the biggest impact when I was there was Ivan Sproule.

“Roy MacGregor always has that in mind, and they usually have something up their sleeve.

“I would like to see them go with more players who know the league.

“When you look at Livingston, they are full of those players and they keep getting results and finishing well in the league.

“Without spending a lot of money, they just keep getting guys that have a point to prove.

“Most of them have been around the league.

“County probably can afford to strengthen, but I guess it can be pretty hard to find guys in January.”