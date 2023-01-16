Former Ross County loan ace Joseph Hungbo lands short-term move from Watford to Huddersfield Town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Ross County loan ace Joseph Hungbo lands short-term move from Watford to Huddersfield Town

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 16, 2023, 6:31 pm Updated: January 16, 2023, 7:55 pm
Joseph Hungbo, a former loanee at Ross County, has joined Huddersfield Town until the end of the season.
Joseph Hungbo, a former loanee at Ross County, has joined Huddersfield Town until the end of the season.

Former Ross County star Joseph Hungbo has made a loan switch from Watford to English Championship rivals Huddersfield Town.

The 22-year-old was on loan at the Premiership Staggies last season and was a revelation under Malky Mackay, scoring seven times.

The tricky winger will be remembered for scoring the late penalty at Aberdeen, which secured a top-six spot for County.

He’s made nine appearances for Watford, but only two of them have been starts in a frustrating return to his club.

Huddersfield thrilled to land Hungbo

Watford are third in the Championship, while Huddersfield are third from bottom – and will hope Hungbo’s goals can help spare them from the drop after he agreed to move there until the end of the season.

Town head coach is ex-Ross County midfielder Mark Fotheringham and he is sure Hungbo will add spark and fire to his team.

He said: “Joseph really fits in our team with how we’re looking to play at present, complementing the attacking options we already have available to us out wide and through the middle, whilst introducing something new into the mix.

“It’s no secret that we want to be more dangerous and dynamic in the final third, and Joe possesses the kind of attributes that can help us achieve that goal.

“Strong on the ball, hard working off it and a threat at set pieces, I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Hamilton next test for Ross County

County, who are at the foot of the Premiership, could do with some of the lethal finishing he showed for the Highlanders, as they have netted just 15 goals in 22 games so far.

This Saturday, they travel to Championship strugglers Hamilton in the Scottish Cup, before looking to draw level on points with Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock the following week.

Killie, along with Motherwell and Dundee United, are the three sides within one win from County’s reach.

