Former Ross County loan ace Joseph Hungbo lands short-term move from Watford to Huddersfield Town

Former Ross County star Joseph Hungbo has made a loan switch from Watford to English Championship rivals Huddersfield Town.

The 22-year-old was on loan at the Premiership Staggies last season and was a revelation under Malky Mackay, scoring seven times.

The tricky winger will be remembered for scoring the late penalty at Aberdeen, which secured a top-six spot for County.

He’s made nine appearances for Watford, but only two of them have been starts in a frustrating return to his club.

ℹ️ Joseph Hungbo has joined fellow Sky Bet Championship side Huddersfield Town on loan until the end of the season. Best of luck, Joe! — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 16, 2023

Huddersfield thrilled to land Hungbo

Watford are third in the Championship, while Huddersfield are third from bottom – and will hope Hungbo’s goals can help spare them from the drop after he agreed to move there until the end of the season.

Town head coach is ex-Ross County midfielder Mark Fotheringham and he is sure Hungbo will add spark and fire to his team.

He said: “Joseph really fits in our team with how we’re looking to play at present, complementing the attacking options we already have available to us out wide and through the middle, whilst introducing something new into the mix.

“It’s no secret that we want to be more dangerous and dynamic in the final third, and Joe possesses the kind of attributes that can help us achieve that goal.

“Strong on the ball, hard working off it and a threat at set pieces, I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Hamilton next test for Ross County

County, who are at the foot of the Premiership, could do with some of the lethal finishing he showed for the Highlanders, as they have netted just 15 goals in 22 games so far.

This Saturday, they travel to Championship strugglers Hamilton in the Scottish Cup, before looking to draw level on points with Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock the following week.

Killie, along with Motherwell and Dundee United, are the three sides within one win from County’s reach.