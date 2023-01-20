St Johnstone linked with a move for Ross County striker Jordan White

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone are reportedly weighing up a move for Ross County forward Jordan White.

According to a report in the Daily Record, the Perth Saints have submitted a six-figure sum to land the 30-year-old this month.

White, who is under contract until May 2024, has scored four goals in 26 appearances this season.

He has 14 goals and 12 assists in 80 games overall for the Staggies.

Former Caley Thistle striker White joined County in January 2021 following a six-month spell at Motherwell.

Meanwhile, County have been credited as one of three clubs keen to sign Rangers defender Lewis Mayo.

The Staggies face competition from Kilmarnock, where Mayo is currently on loan, and St Johnstone.