Home Sport Football Highland League

Allan Hale pleased to bolster Huntly squad as Joe Gauld signs from Forres Mechanics

By Callum Law
January 31, 2023, 6:12 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 7:42 pm
Joe Gauld, in action for Forres Mechanics, has signed for Huntly
Joe Gauld, in action for Forres Mechanics, has signed for Huntly

Huntly manager Allan Hale is thrilled to have brought Joe Gauld back to Christie Park.

The left-sided defender joins the Black and Golds on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Forres Mechanics.

Gauld previously played for Huntly during the Covid-19-disrupted 2020-21 campaign, when the Can-Cans opted not to participate.

Having worked with him previously, boss Hale is well aware of Gauld’s capabilities.

It initially looked like the move wouldn’t happen until the summer, with Gauld signing a pre-contract agreement with Huntly, but the Strathbogie side managed to agree a deal with Forres for the transfer to happen now.

Hale said: “It was a short spell that we had Joe with us during Covid.

“The team was completely different back then and we were very much in the early stages of a rebuild at that point.

“But Joe came in and did really well.

“For me, one of the attractions with Joe is his personality.

“He’s got a great personality for the game, great attitude, always wants to learn and is very coachable.

Huntly manager Allan Hale is pleased to have recruited Joe Gauld.

“He’s got versatility in terms of where he can play. He can play full-back, wing-back, wide in midfield or in central midfield.

“That versatility is important for us and it was also important to get another left-sided player in to increase competition for Lyall Booth.

“Joe wasn’t someone we were looking at bringing in now, it was more one for the summer.

“But the opportunity was there to bring him in now after he signed his pre-contract and it made sense.

“He’s a really good signing who’s at a good age, he’s been at Ross County and has a good background in the game.

“I’m delighted to get the opportunity to work with Joe again.”

