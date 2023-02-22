Boss Malky Mackay calls for Ross County to ‘land punches’ on direct rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boss Malky Mackay calls for Ross County to ‘land punches’ on direct rivals

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 22, 2023, 6:00 am
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Manager Malky Mackay is urging Ross County to cash in on two successive home matches as they seek to climb out of the Premiership danger zone.

Saturday’s sore 1-0 defeat at St Mirren leaves the Staggies in 11th position, one point ahead of Dundee United, who visit the Global Energy Stadium this Saturday, which will be followed by the visit of ninth-placed Motherwell.

An early headed goal from the Paisley Saints defender Declan Gallagher split the sides at the weekend, with County unable to find a leveller.

Ross County winger Owura Edwards is confronted by St Mirren players after his red-card challenge on goalkeeper Trevor Carson on Saturday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

A stoppage-time red card for winger Owura Edwards, which Mackay felt was the correct call for a late challenge on keeper Trevor Carson, compounded the misery.

The only positives at full-time were Dundee United staying 12th after losing 2-1 at home to St Johnstone, and Kilmarnock, just above County, lost 2-0 at Hibs.

County must make move up division

County’s last two home fixtures saw them smash Killie 3-0 and draw 1-1 with Hibs and Mackay knows his team must deliver two knock-out blows to relegation rivals to kick clear of trouble.

He said: “We’ve two successive home games and we’ve got to get back on the horse.

“Saturday was a bad day at the office with a sending off and a defeat, as well as not starting the way I wanted to start as a team.

“As far as that’s concerned, in the last few weeks, we’ve been excellent, so we’re getting on with it again this week.

“The teams around us lost at the weekend, so there was no ground lost in that respect.

“We need to now throw a proper punch and look after ourselves. We’re looking to get three points to keep chipping away to get out of these two bottom spots.”

Slowing tactic needs to be addressed

Mackay was not only frustrated by his team’s slow start in their match with the Buddies.

He felt the tactic of Stephen Robinson’s fifth-placed St Mirren of slowing down play should have led to cautions, although he stressed he’s no issue at all with that method being used.

He said: “I was talking to (fourth official) Greg Aitken and the linesman on Saturday about the amount of time-wasting from the first 15 minutes.

“Listen, I have no problem with the tactic. At every throw-in, they take their time. They are slow with everything. As long as you know that, the referee adds time on, but it affects the game.

Saturday’s referee at St Mirren was Graham Grainger. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

“It’s not just about time being added on, it’s about the momentum of the game, which just stops.

“Eventually, someone needs to take a yellow card for that. That’s nothing to do with VAR (Video Assistant Referees), it’s to do with understanding the game. I’ve played it for who knows how long.

“I was saying someone has got to get a card at some point because they were killing the game and the ballboys stopped throwing the balls back, then two balls were going on.

“I have no problem with Stephen’s team doing that, but it was obvious (referee) Graham (Grainger) didn’t do anything about it, other than say ‘hurry up’. He put five minutes on at the end, but that’s not good enough.”

