Interest in Ross County teenager Dylan Smith comes as no surprise to Malky Mackay

Malky Mackay is not surprised that clubs are taking notice of Ross County teenager Dylan Smith.

At the age of just 16, Smith has impressed after starting the last three matches in the heart of the Staggies’ defence.

The Inverness-born youngster only signed professionally with County in the summer, and has already forced his way into the Scotland under-17 setup.

Reports have suggested English Premier League side Everton scouted Smith in Friday night’s 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen at Victoria Park.

Mackay feels it is inevitable Smith will attract interest if he continues to shine in the Staggies’ first team.

Mackay said: “Dylan and his mum decided that they want to have a long-term future here, so he signed a long contract at the start of the season.

“Good players will always bring speculation.

“You’ve got a lot of things to weigh up as and when, and I’m not surprised there are teams looking at him.

“He’s a 16-year-old playing at this standard, live on TV, playing against the likes of Duk, Kyogo and Stevie May.

“That should attract attention – if it doesn’t the scouts aren’t doing their job.

“There have been plenty of off-the-record conversations asking about him, but nobody has made a bid at the moment.

“I’ve been in football for a number of years, so I’d expect there to be bids. That’s not because I know anything, that’s just what I think.”

First team impact the main goal for Smith

Mackay, who was previously Scottish FA performance director, feels gaining maximum first team experience is the best pathway for young players.

He added: “There are plenty of adverts that show a track record of young players going down there.

“Look at Aberdeen with Calvin Ramsay and Scott McKenna – both boys I had in my Scotland squads. Nathan Patterson at Rangers was the same.

“David Turnbull stayed, and if you can go in and make an impact on first teams that makes a big difference compared to going somewhere and sitting in an under-23 team somewhere.

“That’s a route you can go down, but it’s not the route I would take.

“We’ve got bags of time on this, so what’s important for Dylan is to keep his head focused on the next five minutes in front of his face.”

Staggies boss keen to keep developing teenager

Mackay insists he will ensure Smith’s focus remains on developing during his time in Dingwall.

The Staggies boss added: “It’s about consistency for us. It’s about him staying level-headed and keeping working on the things that are deficits that can make him even better.

“That consistency of playing for a first team, whether it’s over a few months or the next two years, can lead to putting on the captain’s armband, and then eventually getting a big move.

“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves here. He’s one of our players with potential that has come in and played to a standard I’m delighted with.

“It’s great for the good of the club, and longer term anything beyond that is white noise as far as I’m concerned.

“I’ll keep working with him, and so will the staff, and he’s got to keep showing hard work and consistency to keep being able to be selected for our first team.

“Without any of that, potential goes nowhere. Hard work is the fundamental starting point for all the young boys.

“Keep working hard and have patience, because he’s still really young.

“I was a player for a long time, a centre back as well, and what you need to be is consistent. You don’t want to be an eight out of 10 one week, then a three out of 10 the next – and I was a lot.

“If he keeps doing the right things, good things will come from that – whether that’s staying here and being our captain for a number of years, or going somewhere else and furthering his career.”