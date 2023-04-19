Interest in Ross County teenager Dylan Smith comes as no surprise to Malky Mackay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Interest in Ross County teenager Dylan Smith comes as no surprise to Malky Mackay

Smith, who is 16, was reportedly watched by Everton scouts during County's 1-0 loss to Aberdeen on Friday.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County defender Dylan Smith. Image: SNS
Ross County defender Dylan Smith. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay is not surprised that clubs are taking notice of Ross County teenager Dylan Smith.

At the age of just 16, Smith has impressed after starting the last three matches in the heart of the Staggies’ defence.

The Inverness-born youngster only signed professionally with County in the summer, and has already forced his way into the Scotland under-17 setup.

Reports have suggested English Premier League side Everton scouted Smith in Friday night’s 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen at Victoria Park.

Mackay feels it is inevitable Smith will attract interest if he continues to shine in the Staggies’ first team.

Mackay said: “Dylan and his mum decided that they want to have a long-term future here, so he signed a long contract at the start of the season.

“Good players will always bring speculation.

Ross County’s Dylan Smith and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic in action. Image: SNS

“You’ve got a lot of things to weigh up as and when, and I’m not surprised there are teams looking at him.

“He’s a 16-year-old playing at this standard, live on TV, playing against the likes of Duk, Kyogo and Stevie May.

“That should attract attention – if it doesn’t the scouts aren’t doing their job.

“There have been plenty of off-the-record conversations asking about him, but nobody has made a bid at the moment.

“I’ve been in football for a number of years, so I’d expect there to be bids. That’s not because I know anything, that’s just what I think.”

First team impact the main goal for Smith

Mackay, who was previously Scottish FA performance director, feels gaining maximum first team experience is the best pathway for young players.

He added: “There are plenty of adverts that show a track record of young players going down there.

“Look at Aberdeen with Calvin Ramsay and Scott McKenna – both boys I had in my Scotland squads. Nathan Patterson at Rangers was the same.

Scott McKenna in action for Scotland. Image: SNS

“David Turnbull stayed, and if you can go in and make an impact on first teams that makes a big difference compared to going somewhere and sitting in an under-23 team somewhere.

“That’s a route you can go down, but it’s not the route I would take.

“We’ve got bags of time on this, so what’s important for Dylan is to keep his head focused on the next five minutes in front of his face.”

Staggies boss keen to keep developing teenager

Mackay insists he will ensure Smith’s focus remains on developing during his time in Dingwall.

The Staggies boss added: “It’s about consistency for us. It’s about him staying level-headed and keeping working on the things that are deficits that can make him even better.

Dylan Smith in action for Scotland under-17s against Malta last year. Image: Shutterstock

“That consistency of playing for a first team, whether it’s over a few months or the next two years, can lead to putting on the captain’s armband, and then eventually getting a big move.

“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves here. He’s one of our players with potential that has come in and played to a standard I’m delighted with.

“It’s great for the good of the club, and longer term anything beyond that is white noise as far as I’m concerned.

“I’ll keep working with him, and so will the staff, and he’s got to keep showing hard work and consistency to keep being able to be selected for our first team.

“Without any of that, potential goes nowhere. Hard work is the fundamental starting point for all the young boys.

“Keep working hard and have patience, because he’s still really young.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

“I was a player for a long time, a centre back as well, and what you need to be is consistent. You don’t want to be an eight out of 10 one week, then a three out of 10 the next – and I was a lot.

“If he keeps doing the right things, good things will come from that – whether that’s staying here and being our captain for a number of years, or going somewhere else and furthering his career.”

