Delight in Dingwall after Ross County teen Dylan Smith helped Scotland Under-17s reach Euro finals

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is proud as punch after defender Dylan Smith helped Scotland reach the UEFA Under-17 European Championships in Hungary.

The rising star, who is just 16, is highly thought of by Mackay and his coaching staff and, having made a real impact for his country since last year, the former Culloden Academy student could have a bright future in store.

On Sunday, Smith was handed a shock first start against defending champions Celtic and he stood up to the challenge against the best players in the country in a 2-0 loss.

Mackay gave the teenager his debut from the bench at Ibrox in August and he has gradually picked up first-team experience when the time seems right in matches.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 More great news for the Scotland National Team this week! A massive congratulations to Dylan Smith on his involvement in this brilliant achievement! https://t.co/UKYA4IhGDK — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) March 30, 2023

Scotland’s under-17s progressed to the elite rounds of the Euro qualifiers and, after losing to 4-2 Wales, beat Montenegro 2-1 and drew 0-0 with Iceland to go through to the finals as one of the best seven section runners-up.

Mackay thrilled for starlet Smith

To have helped the talented team book their place in the continental competition is the latest high point in Smith’s early career and his boss explained how the latest call-up was given the thumbs-up in Dingwall.

He said: “I’m delighted for Dylan and I know he’s really proud.

“It is down to what (chairman) Roy MacGregor has put in place, but also what (chief executive) Steven Ferguson has driven here for a number of years.

“Steven was academy director here for a long time before he became the chief executive.

“When we came into the club and talked about the pathway, it is something I am pretty passionate about in terms of our youngsters.

“We have got a couple we take every year. We had Adam (Mackinnon) and Matty (Wright) and we have five boys in this year in their first year as professionals.

“It’s about looking after them and putting them to different age bands and experiences. There is Highland League band experience for some.

“With Dylan, we felt he was so young we wanted to have him train with us every day and give him a programme in terms of strength.

“At the same time, I can’t hold back progress, so when Brian McLaughlin, the Scotland under-17s national manager, spoke to me about Dylan, we decided to let him go down to a couple of training camps. From there, it is up to Brian and to Dylan mainly about how he performs.

“He was picked for the qualifiers and they won through that group then picked for the elite round and won through from that group and he’s played most games. That’s great testament to him.

“He’s part of the under-17s camp which is now going to the Euro finals, which is a real feather in his cap and for his family, and for Ross County to have a player of Dylan’s age being spoken about and being taken to the finals.”

Nothing beat Scotland for Mackay

Ex-Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan manager Mackay, who won five caps for Scotland at senior level in 2004 and 2005, is thrilled for Smith and he samples life at the top level for his age.

And he said pulling on the navy jersey for his nation eclipses anything else he’s achieved in the sport.

He added: “It was the proudest moment of my life when I got called up for Scotland, because it happened really late for me at 32 years old.

“When I came back, I was straight into playing for West Ham, and it was just great.

“These are experiences in your life that come along at times, and I went a long time without that.

“It’s the proudest moment of your life going away and playing international football. It culminates your career, so I’m so happy for them, and I want more.

“I want more Ross County players to be playing for their national teams. I want them to go on to better teams, to go and play at Euros and World Cups so that we can say ‘I know him’ – and I want them to get me tickets!”