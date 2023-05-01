Nohan Kenneh reaping benefits of regular football with Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nohan Kenneh hopes to repay the trust of Ross County manager Malky Mackay during the Staggies’ survival run-in.

Midfielder Kenneh joined on loan from Hibernian in January, and has started all but two of 13 matches the Dingwall outfit have played in that time.

He is due to return to Easter Road in the summer, where he made 16 starts in the first half of the season after he joined on a three-year deal from Leeds United.

The move to Scotland has provided the 20-year-old with his first taste of senior football, with his performances being rewarded by a first call-up to the Liberia squad in March.

He was capped in both matches of a double-header against South Africa in his side’s African Cup of Nations qualification group.

Despite County being four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership, Kenneh has been an impressive performer for Mackay’s men.

Kenneh feels he is reaping the benefits of regular football in the Scottish top-flight.

He said: “I’ve played a lot of games and that’s the main thing I came here to do.

“My main aim coming to Ross County was to develop myself as a player and then go back and whatever happens, happens.

“I’ve really enjoyed it so far – the manager has trusted me to play in the games and so far, so good.

“I’m still new to the professional level. Just playing games is massive for me.”

Kenneh linking up well with Loturi

Kenneh and fellow midfielder Victor Loturi were recently pinpointed for praise by Mackay, after forging a strong partnership in the heart of the Staggies midfield.

Canadian Loturi is also in his first season in Scottish football after making the switch from Cavalry FC last summer, and he also received a recent national team call-up but did not feature on the pitch.

Although County suffered a chastening 6-1 loss to Hearts in their last outing, Kenneh hopes he and Loturi can play a major role in getting the Staggies back to form in crucial five remaining matches.

Kenneh added: “We’ve got a good relationship, between all of the midfielders, on and off the pitch.

“Victor and I in the middle are always together, and outside of football as well.

“In that sense of communication, the relationship is important in football. I feel like we’ve got that here.”

Staggies approaching crucial post-split run-in

County play their first post-split fixture on Saturday, when Livingston make the trip to Victoria Park.

The Staggies are in quick need of points, with nearest challengers Dundee United and Kilmarnock both having taken advantage of their Tynecastle capitulation.

With crunch matches to come against their relegation rivals, Kenneh is gearing up for his first taste of the split.

He added: “I had to get my head around it all when I arrived in Scottish football.

“I didn’t know there was this thing called the split.

“I had to do some research and get my head around what it is and how it works.

“It is different from England, that’s for sure.”