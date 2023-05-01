Nohan Kenneh reaping benefits of regular football with Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nohan Kenneh reaping benefits of regular football with Ross County

Kenneh, who recently won his first caps for Liberia, is on loan from Premiership rivals Hibernian.

By Andy Skinner
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Nohan Kenneh hopes to repay the trust of Ross County manager Malky Mackay during the Staggies’ survival run-in.

Midfielder Kenneh joined on loan from Hibernian in January, and has started all but two of 13 matches the Dingwall outfit have played in that time.

He is due to return to Easter Road in the summer, where he made 16 starts in the first half of the season after he joined on a three-year deal from Leeds United.

The move to Scotland has provided the 20-year-old with his first taste of senior football, with his performances being rewarded by a first call-up to the Liberia squad in March.

Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County against Hibernian. Image: SNS

He was capped in both matches of a double-header against South Africa in his side’s African Cup of Nations qualification group.

Despite County being four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership, Kenneh has been an impressive performer for Mackay’s men.

Kenneh feels he is reaping the benefits of regular football in the Scottish top-flight.

He said: “I’ve played a lot of games and that’s the main thing I came here to do.

“My main aim coming to Ross County was to develop myself as a player and then go back and whatever happens, happens.

“I’ve really enjoyed it so far – the manager has trusted me to play in the games and so far, so good.

“I’m still new to the professional level. Just playing games is massive for me.”

Kenneh linking up well with Loturi

Kenneh and fellow midfielder Victor Loturi were recently pinpointed for praise by Mackay, after forging a strong partnership in the heart of the Staggies midfield.

Canadian Loturi is also in his first season in Scottish football after making the switch from Cavalry FC last summer, and he also received a recent national team call-up but did not feature on the pitch.

Victor Loturi in action against Livingston. Image: SNS

Although County suffered a chastening 6-1 loss to Hearts in their last outing, Kenneh hopes he and Loturi can play a major role in getting the Staggies back to form in crucial five remaining matches.

Kenneh added: “We’ve got a good relationship, between all of the midfielders, on and off the pitch.

“Victor and I in the middle are always together, and outside of football as well.

“In that sense of communication, the relationship is important in football. I feel like we’ve got that here.”

Staggies approaching crucial post-split run-in

County play their first post-split fixture on Saturday, when Livingston make the trip to Victoria Park.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

The Staggies are in quick need of points, with nearest challengers Dundee United and Kilmarnock both having taken advantage of their Tynecastle capitulation.

With crunch matches to come against their relegation rivals, Kenneh is gearing up for his first taste of the split.

He added: “I had to get my head around it all when I arrived in Scottish football.

“I didn’t know there was this thing called the split.

“I had to do some research and get my head around what it is and how it works.

“It is different from England, that’s for sure.”

