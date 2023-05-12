Malky Mackay calls on Ross County to focus on beating Dundee United, not bigger picture of what win would mean

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay insists Ross County cannot allow themselves to be caught up in the consequences of their crunch match against Dundee United.

The bottom-placed Staggies trail United, along with Kilmarnock, by just a point ahead of their trip to Tannadice.

With only four games remaining, every point matters for the Dingwall men.

Mackay says he will not allow his players’ focus to deviate from the task that awaits them on Tayside this weekend.

He said: “I think for the broader picture, you look at what has happened elsewhere at 5pm.

“Last weekend, the only focus we had was on beating Livingston. We’re at that stage of the season, so we absolutely look at the others – but not until our game has finished.

“We’ve just got to do our best on Saturday and see where the rest of the results fall.

“We have to keep making sure we have that focus on the task at hand right in front of our face, and we did that last weekend.

“Before the Livingston game it was about getting things going again, and then having a single focus.

“It is exactly the same this week. The boys have had their rest, and now they’re laser-focused on Tannadice. That’s all we can do anything about.

“That’s why my mantra at the moment is literally looking at what’s right in front of us.

“If we do that over the next four games, and do that positively, then we stay in the division.”

Fletcher a key threat for United

County recorded their ninth clean sheet of the campaign in their vital 2-0 win over Livingston last weekend.

They will face a stern test this weekend in the form of ex-Scotland attacker Steven Fletcher, who has netted three goals in his last six games to coincide with an upturn in form for Jim Goodwin’s men.

Mackay has urged his players to stand up to the challenge of keeping the 36-year-old quiet.

He added: “With Livingston, you know exactly what you are getting. It’s why they are staying in this division for another year.

“I knew on Saturday we were going to have to try and win those first and second contacts.

“If we didn’t keep Bruce Anderson and Joel Nouble quiet, they were scoring goals as they have this year. They are talented players.

“It’s just like Steven Fletcher this weekend. Dundee United, at the start of the season and last year as well, have really gone out and recruited.

“To go and manage to get Steven Fletcher, there’s a certain finance attached to that. He is a quality player who has been at the top level.

“He is, for me, one of the best centre-forwards in the division. We’ve got to make sure we do the exact same, and manage to keep him quiet just like we did at the weekend.”

County will be without long-term absentees Eamonn Brophy, Gwion Edwards and Ross Callachan for Saturday’s encounter.