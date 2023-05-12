Malky Mackay calls on Ross County to focus on beating Dundee United, not bigger picture of what win would mean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay calls on Ross County to focus on beating Dundee United, not bigger picture of what win would mean

The Staggies are bottom of the Premiership, but have the opportunity to leapfrog United with a win at Tannadice.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay insists Ross County cannot allow themselves to be caught up in the consequences of their crunch match against Dundee United.

The bottom-placed Staggies trail United, along with Kilmarnock, by just a point ahead of their trip to Tannadice.

With only four games remaining, every point matters for the Dingwall men.

Mackay says he will not allow his players’ focus to deviate from the task that awaits them on Tayside this weekend.

He said: “I think for the broader picture, you look at what has happened elsewhere at 5pm.

“Last weekend, the only focus we had was on beating Livingston. We’re at that stage of the season, so we absolutely look at the others – but not until our game has finished.

Ross County celebrate Alex Samuel’s goal against Livingston. Image: SNS

“We’ve just got to do our best on Saturday and see where the rest of the results fall.

“We have to keep making sure we have that focus on the task at hand right in front of our face, and we did that last weekend.

“Before the Livingston game it was about getting things going again, and then having a single focus.

“It is exactly the same this week. The boys have had their rest, and now they’re laser-focused on Tannadice. That’s all we can do anything about.

“That’s why my mantra at the moment is literally looking at what’s right in front of us.

“If we do that over the next four games, and do that positively, then we stay in the division.”

Fletcher a key threat for United

County recorded their ninth clean sheet of the campaign in their vital 2-0 win over Livingston last weekend.

They will face a stern test this weekend in the form of ex-Scotland attacker Steven Fletcher, who has netted three goals in his last six games to coincide with an upturn in form for Jim Goodwin’s men.

Dundee United’s Steven Fletcher celebrates. Image: SNS

Mackay has urged his players to stand up to the challenge of keeping the 36-year-old quiet.

He added: “With Livingston, you know exactly what you are getting. It’s why they are staying in this division for another year.

“I knew on Saturday we were going to have to try and win those first and second contacts.

“If we didn’t keep Bruce Anderson and Joel Nouble quiet, they were scoring goals as they have this year. They are talented players.

“It’s just like Steven Fletcher this weekend. Dundee United, at the start of the season and last year as well, have really gone out and recruited.

“To go and manage to get Steven Fletcher, there’s a certain finance attached to that. He is a quality player who has been at the top level.

“He is, for me, one of the best centre-forwards in the division. We’ve got to make sure we do the exact same, and manage to keep him quiet just like we did at the weekend.”

County will be without long-term absentees Eamonn Brophy, Gwion Edwards and Ross Callachan for Saturday’s encounter.

