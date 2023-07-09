Ross County boss Malky Mackay to step up pursuit of fresh defensive options

Malky Mackay plans to ramp up his efforts to add defensive options to Ross County’s squad.

The Staggies are light in numbers at the back, following the departure of club captain Keith Watson and fellow defender Alex Iacovitti.

It leaves Jack Baldwin and Ben Purrington as Mackay’s only senior central defensive options, although he has high hopes for teenagers Dylan Smith and Connall Ewan.

Having made Blackburn Rovers full-back James Brown his seventh summer addition, Mackay insists his priority is now firmly on bolstering his backline.

Mackay said: “We have still got work to do between now and the end of the transfer window, in terms of bringing another couple of spots into the squad.

“Certainly in that defensive area, as you can see we’ve got youngsters playing at the back there.

“We have lost Alex Iacovitti and Keith Watson, so we are going to need help in that area.

“We brought in James Brown in the last few days and he was captain of Drogheda when they won promotion. I like the fact he’s been a captain.

“He went to Blackburn who were a terrific team doing well at the time and never quite got there, but he’s been out on loan at Stockport.

“It is another defender on that right hand side – because we are bereft a little bit defensively – that’s where we need something.

“We’ve got six or seven weeks and have hit the post on one last week and I’m sure we’ll hit the post or miss the target again in the next few weeks.

“But we have to try and strengthen and bring in some more defensive cover in the next six or seven weeks.”

Youngsters to be farmed out on loan in coming days

Given the Staggies’ need for defenders, Mackay will hold off on deciding whether to farm Smith and Ewan out on loan.

Mackay has confirmed four youngsters – George Robesten, Andrew Macleod, Ryan MacLeman and Logan Ross – will finalise temporary deals in the coming days.

He added: “We’re delighted to have a loan deal for George Robesten off the back of how he played against Nairn. Someone has asked for him.

“Young Andrew did really well at Clach last year, then went to Brora and unfortunately got injured. He will go out at the start of the week as well.

“Ryan MacLeman, who just took a wee knock during the week, which is why he wasn’t involved against Queen’s Park, will go out as well because of what he did last year at Forres.

“We need Logan at the moment until Ross Laidlaw is back, but we’re hoping that will happen at the end of the League Cup, and then we will put Logan back out again – because he needs to get games.

“Then we’ll look at the two youngsters at centre back, because they are both very capable and they are coming on a treat.

“We need to get some strength in there as well for the Premiership, and we’ll see nearer the end of the window what we decide to do with Dylan and Connall.”