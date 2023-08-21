Eamonn Brophy hopes winner against Airdrieonians sets tone for successful permanent spell at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eamonn Brophy hopes winner against Airdrieonians sets tone for successful permanent spell at Ross County

Striker Brophy made the switch to County permanent in the summer after impressing on loan from St Mirren last term.

By Andy Skinner
Eamonn Brophy netted Ross County's winner against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Eamonn Brophy insists he is ready to repay Ross County’s faith in him after getting off the mark for the new campaign against Airdrieonians.

Striker Brophy netted the winner in extra-time at Excelsior Stadium, in a dramatic 4-3 victory which took the Staggies into the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals.

It was only Brophy’s third substitute appearance of the season, having been sidelined with a thigh strain when he signed permanently from St Mirren in the summer.

Having spent the latter half of last season on loan at Victoria Park, Brophy is eager to get back among the goals.

Brophy said: “It was good to be back on the scoresheet again but also good to be back out there playing after a long time out with injury.

“The most important thing is we got through to the next round but for me personally it was a good feeling just to be back on the pitch.

“I feel good. I don’t feel the injury at all. It’s just a matter of getting game time now and getting back up to match sharpness.

“Hopefully I will get better and better in the coming weeks. I’m looking forward to hopefully playing a big part this season.”

Desire to make loan switch permanent

Brophy enjoyed a successful loan stint from the Buddies last season, in which he netted three goals in eight matches.

His impact was cruelly thwarted when he suffered the thigh strain in a win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in April.

Brophy was keen to make his switch permanent, insisting he feels he has unfinished business with the Dingwall club.

He added: “When I came here on loan, I was only here for two and a half months but I really enjoyed it.

“I felt I was playing well and it was unfortunate I got injured when I did.

“As soon as I heard they were interested in bringing me back permanently, I wanted to get it done as soon as possible.

“They made it clear quite early on that they wanted to sign me, which I was happy about. It was then just about trying to get a deal done with St Mirren.

“Credit to the manager and club for showing faith in me and hopefully I can repay them this season.

“My aim this season isn’t about numbers, it’s just to stay on the pitch. If I do that, I know I can be a massive help to the club and hopefully score goals.”

Striker pleased with Staggies’ start to campaign

Brophy has been encouraged by the Staggies’ start to the campaign, with Malky Mackay’s men now relishing the visit of Rangers on the return to Premiership duty on Saturday.

The 27-year-old added: “I’m excited for the season ahead. I think it could be a good one if we do the basics right.

“Most of last season, the team were down at the bottom of the league so it wasn’t a great feeling.

“Hopefully this season we can use that, push on and look up the table instead of looking over our shoulder and worrying. It’s up to us to do it on the pitch and pick up as many points as we can.

“It’s been a good start to the season – we are in the quarter-finals of the League Cup. We had a tough first league game at Celtic Park but at times we did well in that.

“We then had a great result and performance against St Johnstone. There is another tough game against Rangers coming up but we will be full of confidence going into that.”

Conversation