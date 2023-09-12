Malky Mackay says Ross County squad responding to demand for more consistency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay says Ross County squad responding to demand for more consistency

The Staggies are fifth in the Premiership, ahead of this weekend's visit of Livingston.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay is confident his Ross County side have taken on board the need for consistent performance in the Premiership.

The Staggies have made a strong start to the new campaign and sit fifth in the table after four matches.

They have also advanced to the last-eight of the Viaplay Cup, and will host Aberdeen later this month.

County are next in action on Saturday, when they host Livingston.

Mackay has overseen a summer of transition at Victoria Park, with 10 new arrivals joining up with the side.

County triumphed 1-0 against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in their most recent outing, having been defeated by Derek McInnes’ side on both trips to Ayrshire last season.

Ross County celebrate Simon Murray’s goal against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Mackay believes that triumph was an encouraging sign his side are on the right track.

He said: “To go down to Kilmarnock and get the win lends itself to us having more consistency to us than last season.

“We did OK at times last year, but there wasn’t a real consistency. That’s really what I’m striving for, more consistency within the group.

“I think a couple of the ones I have brought in have got a bit more of a level head to them in terms of that.

Will Nightingale. Image: SNS

“Against Kilmarnock, I thought Will Nightingale, Jack Baldwin and Ryan Leak at the back looked like men.”

Staggies faced rapid turnaround

County needed a dramatic surge to avoid relegation at the end of last season, defeating Partick Thistle in a thrilling play-off which went all the way to penalties.

It meant a late finish to the campaign, with County playing their first pre-season friendly against Nairn County exactly a month after the second leg against the Jags.

Although Mackay would rather avoid the same drama this term, he reckons the sharp turnaround may have inadvertently helped them to hit the ground running this season.

He added: “We brought Scott High in on deadline day after a couple of injuries, but we did a fair bit of business early on and got boys into the team, after only having two-and-a-half weeks off.

Scott High in action for Huddersfield Town against Stoke City. Image: Shutterstock.

“That’s my fault, for us getting into the play-offs rather than getting my holidays at the same time as everybody else.

“It meant we were straight back into it again, and right back into the League Cup.

“We had to hit the ground running with the League Cup as quickly as we could, which we did, and we ended up winning the group.

“We are into the next round with a quarter-final against Aberdeen.

Malky Mackay congratulates his players. Image: SNS

“In the league we did well against St Johnstone and we have played the Old Firm who both beat us clearly, but I thought the performances were OK. I don’t think either of them ran away with those games.

“That should give us confidence, as they are not going to be my competition.”

