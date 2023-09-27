Viaplay Cup form gave Ross County an early league lift, says forward Alex Samuel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Viaplay Cup form gave Ross County an early league lift, says forward Alex Samuel

The Dingwall team are preparing for a home quarter-final showdown against Aberdeen - just four days after losing 4-0 against the Dons at Pittodrie.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Ross County's Alex Samuel (left) competes with Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann. Image: SNS Group
Ross County's Alex Samuel (left) competes with Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann. Image: SNS Group

Striker Alex Samuel reckons Ross County’s run to the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals has aided their decent start in the Premiership.

The Dingwall team’s 4-0 defeat at Aberdeen in the league on Sunday was a big blow ahead of the two sides going toe-to-toe in a Wednesday night cup showdown, with a Hampden semi up for grabs.

County came through their Viaplay Group D as the winners and survived a second-round scare by seeing off Championship opponents Airdrie 4-3 after extra-time.

Cup clashes got County into swing of things

Before the off-day at Pittodrie at the weekend, the Staggies were in the top half of the league table – and frontman Samuel puts much of that decent form down to getting off to a flying start in the cup, with 13 goals over their four first-round group ties.

He said: “It has been really professional.

(The 2-1 cup win against) Greenock Morton here was a really tough game. The cup format means it can still feel like pre-season when you’re still getting into the run of things.

“So the boys have done really well to be clinical and score lots of goals.

Ross County’s Alex Samuel competes with Celtic’s Carl Starfelt in the 4-2 win for the champions on the opening day of the season. Image: SNS.

“I genuinely think that the (League Cup) competition has helped us with momentum in our good start.

“When you’re scoring goals, no matter who you’re playing, it is brilliant for the team.

“A cup game has a different feel, but the application will be the same.

“We won’t be going kamikaze or crazy, we’ll do the right things.

“It is an exciting game to play and it is just about living that, and enjoying that high-pressure occasion. That’s what footballers wants to be playing in.”

‘Great opportunity for us’ – Samuel

Despite Aberdeen’s sweeping win against County, they remain second bottom of the Premiership after a poor start to their campaign, and the victory was their first of their league campaign.

However, the Dons also produced a gutsy performance in their 2-1 defeat away to Germans Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, and Barry Robson’s side will be desperate to take a step towards winning League Cup silverware for the first time since 2014 under Derek McInnes.

Samuel, though, insists the Staggies squad feel they, too, have an “amazing opportunity” to reach the national stadium.

He said: “Aberdeen have had Frankfurt, then us, then us again at our turf.

“We understand they are going to be licking their wounds at the moment as well, despite a great performance against us.

“It is a great opportunity for us to put our foot on the pedal and get a result.

“It’s a one-off game with the winner going to Hampden – it is an amazing opportunity.

“I’ve played at Wembley (in the League One play-off final for Wycombe Wanderers) and some good stadia, but I’ve never played at Hampden.

“For me personally, and for a lot of the boys, we’d love to tick that off. To be one game away from that is fantastic.

“We saw Kilmarnock last year do it (reach the final) and it is there for us.

“It is just about dusting off Sunday’s result and doing the right job on Wednesday.”

Samuel fine with supporting role

So far this season, 28-year-old Samuel has made just three appearances for County, all from the bench, including against the Dons on Sunday.

An injury suffered in their stunning play-off final shoot-out triumph against Partick Thistle in June held him back.

Simon Murray has been the striking star so far for County with nine goals, but Samuel is ready to play his part when called upon.

He added: “It has been frustrating. I rolled my ankle really badly in the last game against Partick Thistle and I don’t know how I managed to carry on.

Lethal Simon Murray has nine Ross County goals this season. Image: SNS Group

“That went into the new season, but once you go through an ACL injury, everything else seems like pretty much nothing, really.

“It has just been about keeping myself fit, training well and when the opportunity comes to have a good few minutes, I’ll be there ready.

“The strikers have been doing well and Simon Murray has been on fire – and you respect that.

“We’re a team, so when one striker is doing well you praise them and build them up because it benefits the whole team.

“You have to be supportive and, when your chance comes, take it.

“Last season, I was playing a lot, doing well, and Simon, Eamonn Brophy and Jordan White were all backing me and behind me. That’s the bond we have.”

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay dares to dream of Hampden glory. Image: SNS Group
Malky Mackay says history shows Ross County can make Viaplay Cup mark
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with team-mate Nicky Devlin
Duncan Shearer: Remember Aberdeen, no two games are the same
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
Ross County captain Jack Baldwin wants to restore pride in cup rematch with Aberdeen
Ross County manager Malky Mackay will be seeking a big improvement against Aberdeen on Wednesday following Sunday's 4-0 league loss at Pittordrie, Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Ross County gear up for second shot at Aberdeen in Viaplay Cup showdown
Ross County's James Brown (R) fouls Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes - and is yellow carded. Image: SNS
Ref watch: Ross County's James Brown lucky to escape red card following tackle on…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay shouts instructions to his players in the 4-0 defeat by Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay calls for instant response against Aberdeen
Duk celebrates with Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen sweep Ross County aside to pick up first league win of the season
Ross County's Connor Randall (right) celebrates after scoring against St Johnstone last month. Image: SNS Group
Connor Randall: Team spirit leading to progress at Ross County
Ross County manager Malky Mackay would love his team to remain in the top six by winning at Aberdeen on Sunday. Image: SNS Group
Malky Mackay wants opposition teams to know they are in for a tough afternoon…
Pittodrie is a favourite venue for Ross County manager Malky Mackay and he'll be after another win there on Sunday. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Aberdeen will be testing clash regardless of Dons' early-season struggles, insists Ross County manager…

Conversation