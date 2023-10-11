Malky Mackay insists Jay Henderson is showing right application in efforts to break into Ross County side

Malky Mackay is confident wideman Jay Henderson’s perseverance will pay off in his efforts to break into the Ross County team.

Henderson was brought to the Staggies during the summer, after leaving Premiership rivals St Mirren.

It was a quick return to the Highlands for Henderson, who impressed during a loan spell with Caley Thistle in the second half of last season.

Henderson has had to be patient since joining the Staggies, though, with all but one of his seven outings so far coming from the bench.

The 21-year-old netted in the 2-1 victory over Morton in the Viaplay Cup in July, but has made just two league appearances so far.

Mackay insists Henderson’s lack of game time is no reflection on his application.

His manager said: “He has a terrific personality. As a youngster, he’s really bubbly.

“It’s always going to be tough, but his work ethic recently has been absolutely excellent and he has had to bide his time.

“There are players in the team in front of him in certain areas, and we have generally not played a system that has involved wingers too much, so that hampers him slightly.

“At the same time, he has to be ready to come on the pitch at any point, and he has applied himself brilliantly.”

Henderson’s willingness to learn in efforts to break into Staggies side

Henderson has featured in the Staggies’ North of Scotland Cup fixtures this season, netting against Wick Academy and Golspie Sutherland.

Mackay says work is ongoing with Henderson on the training field, to ensure he is ready to fully grasp his opportunity when it arises.

The Staggies boss added: “He’s clearly a talent, and I knew about him growing up from the Scottish youth teams.

“Like a lot of players, it’s about learning how to play in the Premiership in Scotland with your attributes – that work ethic, tracking back, having the positional sense to actually affect the game and get your stats up.

“That was something we spoke to Yan Dhanda about, and he got it. It’s the same with Jay – where is he going to get assists and goals?

“He clearly can score, because he already has this season, and he probably has one of the best deliveries of a ball I’ve seen, but how is he going to get into a position to do that?

“Those are the questions posed to him on a regular basis.

“He’s young and learning day to day, so if he keeps that willingness to want to learn then he has a good environment here to go into that team and make it so that he won’t come out of it.”

County system open to flexibility

Although the bulk of County’s width comes from their wing backs in the current team setup, Mackay sees Henderson being at his best in a more advanced role.

The Staggies boss insists he is open to flexibility in the shape of his side, adding: “We brought him on late in the game against Hearts at wing back, but he could quite easily play in a forward area as well and that’s where I want to see him.

“Can he play in that forward midfield area and eventually push wide to get crosses in? We play different systems – I’m not set on one formation and that’s it. We are fluid.

“There will be times we play an off-shape – like we did against Kilmarnock. They didn’t play with someone up front, so Jack Baldwin stepped into midfield, and we’ll do the same at different times.

“What I need is players who understand the game, and if they do they can go and play because it’s about five yards here or there. It’s style, not system.”