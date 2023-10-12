Gary Warren urges Ross County under-18s to grasp Victoria Park chance in Scottish Youth Cup tie against Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gary Warren urges Ross County under-18s to grasp Victoria Park chance in Scottish Youth Cup tie against Kilmarnock

The young Staggies will play the tie at the first team stadium in Dingwall, with supporters in attendance.

By Andy Skinner
Gary Warren, new Ross County academy manager in the stands
Gary Warren has stepped into the role of academy manager with Ross County. Image: Ross County FC

Gary Warren hopes Ross County’s under-18s will rise to the Victoria Park occasion when they face Kilmarnock in the Scottish Youth Cup on Friday.

Carl Tremarco’s young Staggies, who typically play their CAS Performance League matches on the artificial surface at the club’s training ground, are being given the opportunity to showcase their talents at the stadium.

County are opening the tie up to supporters with tickets and hospitality packages on offer for the match, which kicks off at 7pm.

Academy manager Warren anticipates a difficult test against Elite League opponents Killie, but he insists County’s youngsters are relishing the fixture.

Warren said: “It’s an opportunity for the lads. They are going to be playing against an elite team in Kilmarnock, who are top of their league now.

“They recently beat Rangers 4-2, so they are flying at the moment.

“It probably couldn’t have been a bigger test, but it will be a good night for us.

“We want to try and make it into a little bit of a spectacle for the lads, because it might be the first and last time they play on the first team pitch.

Victoria Park.
Victoria Park. Image: SNS.

“It’s important we try and give them a little bit of recognition for getting so far.

“It gives them an opportunity to see what it’s like to play a game in a proper, professional stadium.”

Young Staggies aiming to impress

Many of the Staggies’ U18s have featured alongside some first team players in the North of Scotland Cup this season – in victories away to Wick Academy and Golspie Sutherland.

Warren hopes playing Friday’s Youth Cup fixture at Dingwall will encourage supporters to watch the next batch of young County prospects.

Ross County teenager Jamie Williamson on the pitch
Ross County teenager Jamie Williamson. Image: SNS.

He added: “It will give the fans a feel for what’s coming through the ranks, and what’s coming through the system at the moment.

“They will hopefully see these guys playing in a Ross County first team in years to come.

“For the lads that are looking to kick on, and hopefully get a pro contract at the end of their deal, it’s a great opportunity to showcase their talents to the first team staff and coaches that are here.

“We want people to come and see how the boys are getting on and developing throughout the course of the year.

“It’s a great advert for them and it gives them something to look forward to as well.

“They play in the Performance League on a Friday, but now it gives them an opportunity to test themselves against the best.”

First team setting brings added challenge

Warren has challenged the Staggies’ youngsters to step up to the psychological demands of playing the cup tie in a first team setting.

He added: “We have four pillars in which the boys are analysed and assessed.

“Technically, tactically, physically and psychosocially – which is the mentality of being in this environment.

Gordon Duff, Gary Warren and Carl Tremarco in the stands
From left: Gordon Duff (head of youth and academy operations), Gary Warren (academy manager), Carl Tremarco (head of professional academy and loans). Image: Ross County FC.

“It’s how they cope with the demands, against a better team and an elite team, but also with the environment.

“We get a few mums and dads along to watch on a Friday, but hopefully it will be a little bit different if we can generate as much interest from fans and spectators to give them a bit more of a boost.

“It will be interesting to see how they deal with that. Some will kick on and thrive, others might not, but it’s important we give them that opportunity to try and develop.”

