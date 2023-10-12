Gary Warren urges Ross County under-18s to grasp Victoria Park chance in Scottish Youth Cup tie against Kilmarnock

Gary Warren hopes Ross County’s under-18s will rise to the Victoria Park occasion when they face Kilmarnock in the Scottish Youth Cup on Friday.

Carl Tremarco’s young Staggies, who typically play their CAS Performance League matches on the artificial surface at the club’s training ground, are being given the opportunity to showcase their talents at the stadium.

County are opening the tie up to supporters with tickets and hospitality packages on offer for the match, which kicks off at 7pm.

Academy manager Warren anticipates a difficult test against Elite League opponents Killie, but he insists County’s youngsters are relishing the fixture.

Warren said: “It’s an opportunity for the lads. They are going to be playing against an elite team in Kilmarnock, who are top of their league now.

“They recently beat Rangers 4-2, so they are flying at the moment.

“It probably couldn’t have been a bigger test, but it will be a good night for us.

“We want to try and make it into a little bit of a spectacle for the lads, because it might be the first and last time they play on the first team pitch.

“It’s important we try and give them a little bit of recognition for getting so far.

“It gives them an opportunity to see what it’s like to play a game in a proper, professional stadium.”

Young Staggies aiming to impress

Many of the Staggies’ U18s have featured alongside some first team players in the North of Scotland Cup this season – in victories away to Wick Academy and Golspie Sutherland.

Warren hopes playing Friday’s Youth Cup fixture at Dingwall will encourage supporters to watch the next batch of young County prospects.

He added: “It will give the fans a feel for what’s coming through the ranks, and what’s coming through the system at the moment.

“They will hopefully see these guys playing in a Ross County first team in years to come.

“For the lads that are looking to kick on, and hopefully get a pro contract at the end of their deal, it’s a great opportunity to showcase their talents to the first team staff and coaches that are here.

“We want people to come and see how the boys are getting on and developing throughout the course of the year.

“It’s a great advert for them and it gives them something to look forward to as well.

“They play in the Performance League on a Friday, but now it gives them an opportunity to test themselves against the best.”

First team setting brings added challenge

Warren has challenged the Staggies’ youngsters to step up to the psychological demands of playing the cup tie in a first team setting.

He added: “We have four pillars in which the boys are analysed and assessed.

“Technically, tactically, physically and psychosocially – which is the mentality of being in this environment.

“It’s how they cope with the demands, against a better team and an elite team, but also with the environment.

“We get a few mums and dads along to watch on a Friday, but hopefully it will be a little bit different if we can generate as much interest from fans and spectators to give them a bit more of a boost.

“It will be interesting to see how they deal with that. Some will kick on and thrive, others might not, but it’s important we give them that opportunity to try and develop.”