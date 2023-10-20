Malky Mackay aiming to profit from Ross County’s busy upcoming schedule

Malky Mackay is determined to profit from Ross County’s busy upcoming Premiership schedule.

The Staggies play the first of five games within the next fortnight, when St Mirren make the trip to Victoria Park on Saturday.

County have been out of action for three weeks due to the postponement of their trip to Dundee on October 7. The Dens Park encounter has been rearranged for Tuesday night.

The Staggies sit second bottom in the table at present, although just three points separate them from fifth place.

In Mackay’s first campaign in charge, County rallied during the winter period following a slow start, and laid the foundations to clinch a top-six finish later that season.

Mackay sees the upcoming fixtures as a key stretch of the campaign.

He said: “I get the importance of this period. We’re coming into autumn, the weather and pitches start to change.

“It is a time when there’s not a lot in games and they can go one way or another.

“We have seen that already this season and certainly in years gone by, we’ve seen that in the midweek nights.

“It is important we go into this period to make sure we’re concentrating on picking up as many points as we can.”

Staggies looking to return refreshed

Mackay hopes giving his players time off during their extended lay-off will ensure they return refreshed this weekend.

He added: “The biggest thing for me is to give them a break mentally.

“It is a long hard season and there’s periods when there are a lot of games, then time off.

“It is important to allow them time to get away and draw breath.

“We’re in each other’s company a lot, the staff and players.

“When you add the travelling overnight and games coming in short spaces of time, it is important they do get time to get away from me, probably.

“But each other as well – they can get back to family and friends, and get away from it for a couple of days.

“When they do come back in, I want the reset button and their heads only set on training and games.

“They get accustomed to it, but I keep an eye on how fresh they are.”

The Buddies have enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign, and are only behind second-placed Rangers on goal difference.

Mackay, who is still without Josh Reid and Josh Sims, has been impressed by the Paisley outfit so far.

The Staggies boss added: “Stephen Robinson is a good, experienced manager and someone who has done really well with St Mirren. They’ve looked like a real tough team to play this season.

“That’s what is coming to us at the weekend.

“Every year, this is a league where there are surprises in who is near the top and at the bottom.

“There are clubs you expect to be up there and they are not, and at times the more provincial clubs are putting good runs together.

“On any given day, most teams in this league can beat each other. It is healthy competition.”