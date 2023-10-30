Ross County fan view: Staggies have defensive errors to blame for not securing comfortable win

Ross County played some of the best football we’ve seen all season during the trip to Motherwell.

It should have been a bruising win for the Staggies, but some incredibly slack defensive errors turned it into a gutting 3-3 draw.

A change of shape and personnel meant that we weren’t directly matched up against Motherwell, and it certainly played into our fortunes.

There was lots of space left between the Steelmen’s centre-halves and wing-backs – allowing Eamonn Brophy and Simon Murray to pull wide and get on the ball.

Reverting back to a more free-flowing style, which we opened the season using, made for a brilliant attacking display in the second half.

That was all despite the disappointment of losing Yan Dhanda to what I presume was an injury at half-time.

Just a short term knock

Hopefully, this is just a short term knock, because he can be so key the goals we score – especially in this back four formation. We simply need Dhanda to be playing for his ability with the ball.

Brophy and Murray partnered particularly well at the top end and both got on the scoresheet – staking their claims for keeping the two jerseys which have been much-rotated so far.

Simply, three silly defensive errors cost us the match against Motherwell.

Some may place blame on switching to a defensive five, but, first and foremost, the ball should be as far away from our goal as possible.

We overplayed in certain situations towards the end – allowing Motherwell the freedom to continue to play over the top and to deliver crosses.

Conceding two goals so late on is an absolute disaster, and it will be hard to get over.

However, in the grand scheme of things, a point away at Fir Park is a decent result.

Of course, it should have been more, but here’s hoping we can now back it up in another away fixture to Hibernian.