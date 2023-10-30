Ross County fan view: Staggies have defensive errors to blame for not securing comfortable win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County fan view: Staggies have defensive errors to blame for not securing comfortable win

County cannot let the disappointment of conceding so late on at Fir Park linger.

Motherwell's Max Ross scores to make it 3-3 against Ross County.
Motherwell's Max Ross scores to make it 3-3 against Ross County. Image: SNS.
By Peter Mackay

Ross County played some of the best football we’ve seen all season during the trip to Motherwell.

It should have been a bruising win for the Staggies, but some incredibly slack defensive errors turned it into a gutting 3-3 draw.

A change of shape and personnel meant that we weren’t directly matched up against Motherwell, and it certainly played into our fortunes.

There was lots of space left between the Steelmen’s centre-halves and wing-backs – allowing Eamonn Brophy and Simon Murray to pull wide and get on the ball.

Reverting back to a more free-flowing style, which we opened the season using, made for a brilliant attacking display in the second half.

Simon Murray celebrates his goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

That was all despite the disappointment of losing Yan Dhanda to what I presume was an injury at half-time.

Just a short term knock

Hopefully, this is just a short term knock, because he can be so key the goals we score – especially in this back four formation. We simply need Dhanda to be playing for his ability with the ball.

Brophy and Murray partnered particularly well at the top end and both got on the scoresheet – staking their claims for keeping the two jerseys which have been much-rotated so far.

Simply, three silly defensive errors cost us the match against Motherwell.

Some may place blame on switching to a defensive five, but, first and foremost, the ball should be as far away from our goal as possible.

We overplayed in certain situations towards the end – allowing Motherwell the freedom to continue to play over the top and to deliver crosses.

Motherwell’s Mika Biereth scores his side’s first goal in their comeback against County. Image: SNS.

Conceding two goals so late on is an absolute disaster, and it will be hard to get over.

However, in the grand scheme of things, a point away at Fir Park is a decent result.

Of course, it should have been more, but here’s hoping we can now back it up in another away fixture to Hibernian.

