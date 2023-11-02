Jordan White says Ross County have underlined goalscoring threat

Jordan White says Ross County have underlined their goalscoring potential in their last two Premiership matches.

The Staggies came from two goals behind to draw 2-2 with Hibernian, in a thrilling encounter at Easter Road on Tuesday.

It came just three days after Malky Mackay’s men had squandered a 3-1 lead to draw with Motherwell at Fir Park.

Prior to that, the Staggies had gone four matches without netting from open play, with a Kyle Turner penalty in a Viaplay Cup loss to Aberdeen their only goal during that sequence.

Forward White insists he never doubted the Staggies’ firepower.

He said: “As a team, we went through a spell of four games with not really scoring enough goals.

“But before that, and in the last two games, we know we can score goals.

“There are so many goals in the team as we get great deliveries into the box. We know we are always going to get chances so we feel we are never out of the game.

“In Scotland, if you get a goal it puts teams under pressure.

“Obviously we got a bit of fortune with the first one against Hibs. But as soon as we got that, we were going for it.”

Striking options all playing their part

White has found himself out of Mackay’s starting line-up for County’s last two matches, but netted a stunning finish to secure a draw within just 10 minutes of being introduced in Edinburgh.

The 31-year-old insists he, along with fellow attacking players Simon Murray, Eamonn Brophy and Alex Samuel, have faith in each other to get the goals regardless of who gets the nod.

He added: “The message was to go and get back in the game.

“Obviously you want to play every game, but if you are not playing you’ve got to make an impact when you come on.

“We have rotated at times but we have got a good group this year. Especially up front, where we’ve got four players pushing each other every day.

“It keeps us all on our toes. We believe in every single one of each other when we are on.”

Staggies preparing for visit of Celtic

County have claimed three successive draws on the road, but return to home action on Saturday when they host Premiership champions Celtic.

Although he feels his side should have more points on board, White insists the Dingwall men are approaching Saturday’s game in confident mood.

White added: “It’s good, although it’s disappointing not to have a win among that.

“Saturday was especially disappointing because it would have capped off a really good week.

“We have not got as many points as we would have liked, but at the same time we have not been beaten.

“We are looking forward to a home game, albeit against Celtic. But we are at home and we are comfortable there.

“We go into every game with the same mindset. We look at all the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition, no matter who it is.

“We always believe we can get a result.

“In the last two games we have scored five goals, so that’s pleasing.

“We believe we can go and score goals on Saturday again.”