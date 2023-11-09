Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh suffers fresh injury setback after jumping over a fence

Caley Thistle skipper Sean Welsh has suffered a fresh setback after leaping over a fence – while David Carson is the latest player to be added to the injury list.

Ahead of Saturday’s home Championship match against Ayr United, manager Duncan Ferguson confirmed captain Welsh, who has not played a senior-level game since being injured in the 2-1 Viaplay Cup defeat at Dumbarton in July, is facing more time on the sidelines.

A back injury suffered on his return in the North of Scotland Cup semi-final loss at Nairn County last month has been followed by another new blow.

The ICT boss said: “Sean has to get a scan on his back. He suffered a back injury against Nairn and he jumped over a fence in the stadium and he’s done his back in again.

“That’s set him back a few weeks and, since then, he’s been off the radar. He’s been trying to get himself right.

“Aaron Doran is also long-term. I gave him a few weeks off, so he might be back home in Ireland right now. Austin Samuels is another long-term one, maybe six weeks or so.”

Boss all but rules Carson out of game

And the boss confirmed experienced right-sider Carson is almost certainly out of the this weekend’s game, having come off after 55 minutes in the 1-1 draw at leaders Dundee United last week.

ICT have earned two wins and two draws since Ferguson replaced Billy Dodds, but they aim to secure a vital victory over mid-table Ayr to try and push away from ninth spot.

They will have to do so with 28-year-old Carson, who reverted to a mainly midfield role at Tannadice.

Ferguson said: “David is struggling. He’s nicked his thigh in training again.

“He has not trained, and he is a big concern.

“I would be amazed if he was involved on Saturday.”

Fellow full-back Jake Davidson is also a doubt having suffered a knock in the warm-up last week.

Bad luck around injuries – Ferguson

Keeping tabs on the causes and injuries is a daily part of the job, says Ferguson, who points towards bad luck for two players in particular.

He said: “We’re always monitoring stats and everything that’s going on.

“Austin’s was an impact injury against Ross County (in a bounce game) where a player collided with him. There’s nothing we could do there.

“Aaron pulled his hamstring in a match. He’s got a wee bit of history.

“We definitely review the injuries. There will be an adaptation time with the players.

“I don’t know how the previous regime worked. I work them the way I want to work them. There could be a bit of fatigue in there to begin with. We have to build up a bit of resilience.”

Ferguson aware of Brooks’ ability

Ferguson is delighted to have options fresh and ready to come in such as striker Adam Brooks, who is waiting on the wings for his chance to show his sharpness up top.

He said: “Brooksy has got a bit of pace and he can definitely stretch defences in the last 20 minutes of games. He’s one we like.

“We have to keep everyone involved. All the players are important. We’re picking up knocks and we’re only 10 league games into the season. They are all going to be needed.”

Ferguson aims to bridge the gap

With eight points from a possible 12 earned under Ferguson, ICT are determined to win to move to within two points of mid-table opponents Ayr this weekend.

The ex-Everton and Newcastle striker knows the value a third win under his guidance would bring.

He said: “We’ve had a good run of results, but it’s only four games because of a postponement at Morton and the international break.

“However, we’re still ninth in the league, so that shows how hard it is to move up the division, although we are getting closer to teams.

“It’s a massive game for us on Saturday. We need to back up our performance from last week at Dundee United, which was a fantastic point.

“This home game is crucial for us to push us into the pack.”