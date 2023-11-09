Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh suffers fresh injury setback after jumping over a fence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh suffers fresh injury setback after jumping over a fence

The experienced midfielder suffered the accident jumping a fence at the stadium, manager Duncan Ferguson confirms.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Sean Welsh made his playing return for Inverness last month, but he suffered a back injury in that semi-final. Image: Jasperimage
Sean Welsh made his playing return for Inverness last month, but he suffered a back injury in that semi-final. Image: Jasperimage

Caley Thistle skipper Sean Welsh has suffered a fresh setback after leaping over a fence – while David Carson is the latest player to be added to the injury list.

Ahead of Saturday’s home Championship match against Ayr United, manager Duncan Ferguson confirmed captain Welsh, who has not played a senior-level game since being injured in the 2-1 Viaplay Cup defeat at Dumbarton in July, is facing more time on the sidelines.

A back injury suffered on his return in the North of Scotland Cup semi-final loss at Nairn County last month has been followed by another new blow.

The ICT boss said: “Sean has to get a scan on his back. He suffered a back injury against Nairn and he jumped over a fence in the stadium and he’s done his back in again.

“That’s set him back a few weeks and, since then, he’s been off the radar. He’s been trying to get himself right.

“Aaron Doran is also long-term. I gave him a few weeks off, so he might be back home in Ireland right now. Austin Samuels is another long-term one, maybe six weeks or so.”

David Carson is a major doubt for Saturday due to a thigh injury. Image: SNS Group

Boss all but rules Carson out of game

And the boss confirmed experienced right-sider Carson is almost certainly out of the this weekend’s game, having come off after 55 minutes in the 1-1 draw at leaders Dundee United last week.

ICT have earned two wins and two draws since Ferguson replaced Billy Dodds, but they aim to secure a vital victory over mid-table Ayr to try and push away from ninth spot.

They will have to do so with 28-year-old Carson, who reverted to a mainly midfield role at Tannadice.

Ferguson said: “David is struggling. He’s nicked his thigh in training again.

“He has not trained, and he is a big concern.

“I would be amazed if he was involved on Saturday.”

Fellow full-back Jake Davidson is also a doubt having suffered a knock in the warm-up last week.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson, whose side host Ayr United this weekend. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group

Bad luck around injuries – Ferguson

Keeping tabs on the causes and injuries is a daily part of the job, says Ferguson, who points towards bad luck for two players in particular.

He said: “We’re always monitoring stats and everything that’s going on.

“Austin’s was an impact injury against Ross County (in a bounce game) where a player collided with him. There’s nothing we could do there.

“Aaron pulled his hamstring in a match. He’s got a wee bit of history.

“We definitely review the injuries. There will be an adaptation time with the players.

“I don’t know how the previous regime worked. I work them the way I want to work them. There could be a bit of fatigue in there to begin with. We have to build up a bit of resilience.”

Ferguson aware of Brooks’ ability

Ferguson is delighted to have options fresh and ready to come in such as striker Adam Brooks, who is waiting on the wings for his chance to show his sharpness up top.

He said: “Brooksy has got a bit of pace and he can definitely stretch defences in the last 20 minutes of games. He’s one we like.

“We have to keep everyone involved. All the players are important. We’re picking up knocks and we’re only 10 league games into the season. They are all going to be needed.”

Ferguson aims to bridge the gap

With eight points from a possible 12 earned under Ferguson, ICT are determined to win to move to within two points of mid-table opponents Ayr this weekend.

The ex-Everton and Newcastle striker knows the value a third win under his guidance would bring.

He said: “We’ve had a good run of results, but it’s only four games because of a postponement at Morton and the international break.

“However, we’re still ninth in the league, so that shows how hard it is to move up the division, although we are getting closer to teams.

“It’s a massive game for us on Saturday. We need to back up our performance from last week at Dundee United, which was a fantastic point.

“This home game is crucial for us to push us into the pack.”

More from Caley Thistle

John Robertson during his time at Caley Thistle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle confirm departure of sporting director John Robertson
Caley Thistle forward Adam Brooks in control against Bonnyrigg Rose in the Viaplay Cup. Image: Jasperimage
Adam Brooks eyes Caley Thistle starting shot on back of training advice
Former Caley Jags star Richie Hart, pictured in 2006 at the Caledonian Stadium. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Richie Hart: Caley Thistle can soar under Duncan Ferguson
Gavin Morrison (centre) celebrates after scoring the last goal for ICT in the 7-0 victory at Ayr United in April 2010. Image: SNS Group
Gavin Morrison will never forget Caley Thistle's magnificent seven at Ayr United
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates his side's Viaplay Cup semi-final win against Hibs. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Time for Barry Robson to focus on the positives - not fixture…
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson acknowledges the home and away fans at Dundee United on Saturday. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson eyes table leap after 'best display yet'
Nathan Shaw fires Caley Thistle in front against Dundee United in Saturday's game which ended 1-1. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Dundee United have made the Championship a predictable place
Nathan Shaw fires Caley Thistle in front against Dundee United in Saturday's game which ended 1-1. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS.
Nathan Shaw eyes play-off push for Caley Thistle
Duncan Ferguson shows his delight after Nathan Shaw put Caley Thistle 1-0 ahead at Dundee United. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson delighted as Caley Thistle hold leaders Dundee United
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Ross Brownlee/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson says Caley Thistle revival is down to players