Ross County boss Malky Mackay wary of St Johnstone’s renewed attacking threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay wary of St Johnstone’s renewed attacking threat

Saints remain two points adrift at the foot of the Premiership, but have netted four goals in their last two matches.

By Andy Skinner
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark celebrates scoring against Motherwell. Image: SNS
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark celebrates scoring against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is wary of a St Johnstone side who have rediscovered their firepower in recent outings.

Saints remain bottom of the table, but have taken four points from their last two matches since the sacking of Steven MacLean as manager.

New boss Craig Levein took charge of the side for the first time in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Motherwell.

Mackay feels the return of striker Nicky Clark, who has netted three goals in the last two matches, has been a pivotal factor in their return to form.

He said: “Again, you’ve seen a centre forward in Nicky Clark who has come back into the team and is clearly a goalscorer.

Malky Mackay acknowledges Ross County’s fans at Easter Road. Image: Shutterstock.

“They start scoring the week after Steven leaves. Timing is important.

“Alec Cleland had one game and now I think Andy Kirk is doing a fair bit of work there, so what Brechin were doing might come into play.

“They have the same group of players, and we’ll have to be very cautious because they have three experienced strikers with Stevie May as well.

“They scored early goals against Motherwell and Kilmarnock as well, so we’ll be in no doubt that it will be a tough game ahead.”

Staggies boss has sympathy for MacLean

County ran out 2-0 winners when the sides last met in August, with the Dingwall side two points ahead of the Perth outfit at present.

Mackay insists he has sympathy for MacLean, who was dismissed after failing to win any of the opening nine matches of the campaign.

He added: “I feel really disappointed for Steven MacLean, actually.

Ross County’s Connor Randall (right) celebrates after scoring against St Johnstone. Image: SNS Group

“He’s a good young Scottish coach and is on his pro-licence at the moment. He’s one of the guys at the Scottish FA who is doing well.

“We need to keep producing good, young Scottish coaches and they need time, which I don’t really think Steven has been given.”

County will be without right back James Brown, who was red carded in the early stages of last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Celtic.

The Staggies boss is encouraged with the flexibility he has within his squad, adding: “It’s unfortunate we lose him.

James Brown protests his red card for Ross County. Image: SNS

“He is out now, and he has been an ever-present. He has settled in really well, but Connor Randall stepped into that area for the rest of the game, and we’ve got other people who can now step into that.

“We have a group that one can go out and another comes in, and I’m not actually thinking we are going to be light in that area, which is great.”

County will welcome Josh Reid back into the squad after recovering from a toe injury. Josh Sims is also fit following a back problem, however he is doutbful for this weekend’s match due to personal reasons.

Winger Jay Henderson remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, along with long-term cruciate ligament absentees Ross Callachan and Ben Paton.

More from Ross County

Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of professional academy and loans manager. Image: Ross County FC.
Carl Tremarco challenges Ross County youngsters to impress Malky Mackay in North of Scotland…
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw can strengthen case for Scotland selection
Will Nightingale in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale keen to extend Ross County stay beyond new year
Scott Allardice in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay says Scott Allardice showing he belongs in Premiership
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates his side's Viaplay Cup semi-final win against Hibs. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Time for Barry Robson to focus on the positives - not fixture…
George Robesten in action for Nairn County. Image: Jasperimage.
George Robesten reflects on journey from rugby, to youth football in Shetland, to fringes…
James Brown protests his red card for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: An inevitable outcome despite Ross Laidlaw's heroics
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS
Ross Laidlaw says stellar goalkeeping display came as no consolation in Ross County's defeat…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay hails character of 10-man Ross County in defeat to Celtic
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS
Yan Dhanda relishing chance to continue Ross County progress with statement result against Celtic

Conversation