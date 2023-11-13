Will Nightingale says Ross County must prove they are better than below-par St Johnstone display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Will Nightingale says Ross County must prove they are better than below-par St Johnstone display

The Staggies dropped to second bottom in the table, following their defeat at McDiarmid Park.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County defender Will Nightingale. Image: SNS
Ross County defender Will Nightingale. Image: SNS

Will Nightingale insists it is up to Ross County’s players to bounce back from an “unacceptable” display against St Johnstone.

The Staggies dropped to second bottom in the Premiership table, after Graham Carey’s goal consigned them to a 1-0 defeat to Saints at McDiarmid Park.

County were below-par throughout the match, failing to test home goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.

The result leaves Malky Mackay’s side without a win from their last eight league matches going into the international break.

Despite that, the Staggies had racked up three spirited draws on the road in previous weeks but defender Nightingale insists they dropped well below standard on Saturday.

He said: “That’s one of the first times we’ve turned up this season and not shown what we are about.

Simon Murray in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“If you get beat and have delivered what you can, then you can probably accept it a bit more.

“But it’s not acceptable to not show what we are like as players and how we should be performing.

“That was a massive opportunity but we have to use this as fuel and bounce back.

“We are down there at the minute, the table doesn’t lie.

“It’s up to us as players to show the courage, to prove we are better than that.

“It’s one thing saying it but another thing to show it.”

‘We didn’t show enough quality or bravery’

Nightingale says the lack of bravery shown by his side was a cause for concern, however the Englishman is determined to prove the Staggies have more about them when they return to action at home to Kilmarnock on November 25.

He added: “It was massively frustrating. I think the most disappointing thing is that we know we can be a lot better.

“We have not shown our best. Forgetting about whatever St Johnstone served up, we are a lot better than we showed.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“As players, we didn’t show enough quality or enough bravery on the ball.

“As soon as you do that and start going into your shell, that’s just big warning signs.

“In my opinion, we are a lot better than that. I just don’t think at any point we showed enough calmness to settle the game.

“We’ve shown quality in other games but just didn’t bring that.

“They sat in but that’s where, as players, you must come up with solutions to work round those problems.”

Nightingale looking to extend Staggies stay

Mackay confirmed earlier this week that Nightingale, who is on loan from AFC Wimbledon, is keen to extend his stay at Victoria Park beyond the new year.

Nightingale, who has twice been sidelined with a thigh issue this term, feels he has more still to offer with the Dingwall outfit.

Ross County defender Will Nightingale. Image: SNS

The 28-year-old said: “I love the club, I love everyone that’s been involved with the club – the staff, the players, the fans, the board.

“Everyone has been brilliant with me. I am keen to stay and I still don’t think I’ve shown my best up here so that’s a big motivating factor for me.”

More from Ross County

12 November 2023. Clachnacuddin FC,Wyvis Place,Grant Street Park,Inverness,IV3 8DR. This is from the North of Scotland Cup Final between Nairn County FC and Ross County FC. PICTURE CONTENT:Nairn celebrate CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Hat-trick hero Aaron Nicolson puts Nairn County's incredible North of Scotland Cup triumph down…
Jordan White in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay insists Ross County performance 'was not like us' in defeat to St…
Ross County's Connor Randall. Image: SNS
Ross County's Connor Randall expects St Johnstone to take bounce from appointment of former…
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark celebrates scoring against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay wary of St Johnstone's renewed attacking threat
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of professional academy and loans manager. Image: Ross County FC.
Carl Tremarco challenges Ross County youngsters to impress Malky Mackay in North of Scotland…
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw can strengthen case for Scotland selection
Will Nightingale in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale keen to extend Ross County stay beyond new year
Scott Allardice in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay says Scott Allardice showing he belongs in Premiership
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates his side's Viaplay Cup semi-final win against Hibs. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Time for Barry Robson to focus on the positives - not fixture…
George Robesten in action for Nairn County. Image: Jasperimage.
George Robesten reflects on journey from rugby, to youth football in Shetland, to fringes…

Conversation