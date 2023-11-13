Will Nightingale says Ross County must prove they are better than below-par St Johnstone display

Will Nightingale insists it is up to Ross County’s players to bounce back from an “unacceptable” display against St Johnstone.

The Staggies dropped to second bottom in the Premiership table, after Graham Carey’s goal consigned them to a 1-0 defeat to Saints at McDiarmid Park.

County were below-par throughout the match, failing to test home goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.

The result leaves Malky Mackay’s side without a win from their last eight league matches going into the international break.

Despite that, the Staggies had racked up three spirited draws on the road in previous weeks but defender Nightingale insists they dropped well below standard on Saturday.

He said: “That’s one of the first times we’ve turned up this season and not shown what we are about.

“If you get beat and have delivered what you can, then you can probably accept it a bit more.

“But it’s not acceptable to not show what we are like as players and how we should be performing.

“That was a massive opportunity but we have to use this as fuel and bounce back.

“We are down there at the minute, the table doesn’t lie.

“It’s up to us as players to show the courage, to prove we are better than that.

“It’s one thing saying it but another thing to show it.”

‘We didn’t show enough quality or bravery’

Nightingale says the lack of bravery shown by his side was a cause for concern, however the Englishman is determined to prove the Staggies have more about them when they return to action at home to Kilmarnock on November 25.

He added: “It was massively frustrating. I think the most disappointing thing is that we know we can be a lot better.

“We have not shown our best. Forgetting about whatever St Johnstone served up, we are a lot better than we showed.

“As players, we didn’t show enough quality or enough bravery on the ball.

“As soon as you do that and start going into your shell, that’s just big warning signs.

“In my opinion, we are a lot better than that. I just don’t think at any point we showed enough calmness to settle the game.

“We’ve shown quality in other games but just didn’t bring that.

“They sat in but that’s where, as players, you must come up with solutions to work round those problems.”

Nightingale looking to extend Staggies stay

Mackay confirmed earlier this week that Nightingale, who is on loan from AFC Wimbledon, is keen to extend his stay at Victoria Park beyond the new year.

Nightingale, who has twice been sidelined with a thigh issue this term, feels he has more still to offer with the Dingwall outfit.

The 28-year-old said: “I love the club, I love everyone that’s been involved with the club – the staff, the players, the fans, the board.

“Everyone has been brilliant with me. I am keen to stay and I still don’t think I’ve shown my best up here so that’s a big motivating factor for me.”