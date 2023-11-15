Huntly breeder tops sheepdog sale at 3,700gns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huntly breeder tops sheepdog sale at 3,700gns

C and D Auctions held the sale of 21 entries at Shandford Farm, Brechin.

By Katrina Macarthur
George Simpson with his sale leader and auctioneer Helen Rickard.
An on-farm sale of working sheepdogs in Angus reached a top price of 3,700gns for a three-year-old from George Simpson from Huntly.

The sale, conducted by C&D Auction Marts, was held at the Mather family’s Shandford Farm, Brechin, and attracted a catalogued entry of 21 dogs comprising broken, part-broken and pups.

With interest from Lincolnshire to Shetland, and a well supported ringside of locals, sale leader was George’s fully trained black/white and tan dog Llangwm Ben.

He is by C Pritchard’s Madog Mot, out of A Owen’s Llangwm Gael, and was placed second at Strathnaver.

The buyer was a telephone bidder.

Geordie Dey from Bridge of Don, sold Burnvale Dave, for 2,900gns to Mike Littlejohn, Glenesk.

This black and white January 2020-born dog is by Vic Morris (Glyn) and out of David Henderson’s Jewel.

Alan Wilkie, Kinrive, sold black/white and tan three-year-old dog Strathcanaird Vic, for 1,900gns to Jim Ferguson, while Reece Brown, Acharn, sold two-year-old tri/blue merle bitch for 1,600gns to Robin Littlejohn.

The part-broken dogs entries topped at 1,000gns twice, firstly from Kevin Howlett, Crieff, for his black and white three-year-old bitch Fern, to Messrs Donald, Lednathie Estate.

The other at this money was Paul Simpson’s black/white and tan two-year-old bitch June, to Alec Smith.

David Cowie, Bridge of Dye, paid 300gns for the top price pup, a 10-week-old black/white and tan dog from Alan Wilkie, Kinrive.

