Huntly breeder tops sheepdog sale at 3,700gns

An on-farm sale of working sheepdogs in Angus reached a top price of 3,700gns for a three-year-old from George Simpson from Huntly.

The sale, conducted by C&D Auction Marts, was held at the Mather family’s Shandford Farm, Brechin, and attracted a catalogued entry of 21 dogs comprising broken, part-broken and pups.

With interest from Lincolnshire to Shetland, and a well supported ringside of locals, sale leader was George’s fully trained black/white and tan dog Llangwm Ben.

He is by C Pritchard’s Madog Mot, out of A Owen’s Llangwm Gael, and was placed second at Strathnaver.

The buyer was a telephone bidder.

Geordie Dey from Bridge of Don, sold Burnvale Dave, for 2,900gns to Mike Littlejohn, Glenesk.

This black and white January 2020-born dog is by Vic Morris (Glyn) and out of David Henderson’s Jewel.

Alan Wilkie, Kinrive, sold black/white and tan three-year-old dog Strathcanaird Vic, for 1,900gns to Jim Ferguson, while Reece Brown, Acharn, sold two-year-old tri/blue merle bitch for 1,600gns to Robin Littlejohn.

The part-broken dogs entries topped at 1,000gns twice, firstly from Kevin Howlett, Crieff, for his black and white three-year-old bitch Fern, to Messrs Donald, Lednathie Estate.

The other at this money was Paul Simpson’s black/white and tan two-year-old bitch June, to Alec Smith.

David Cowie, Bridge of Dye, paid 300gns for the top price pup, a 10-week-old black/white and tan dog from Alan Wilkie, Kinrive.