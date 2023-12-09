Ross Laidlaw says Derek Adams has made Ross County intent on looking up Premiership table

Ross Laidlaw says manager Derek Adams has quickly instilled a mentality which has made Ross County intent on climbing the Premiership table.

The Staggies are in eighth position ahead of today’s trip to St Mirren, but a victory in Paisley would move them to within two points of the fourth-placed Buddies.

County have taken seven points from a possible nine since Adams replaced Malky Mackay last month, which has moved them up from second bottom in the table.

Although the Premiership remains tight, goalkeeper Laidlaw insists County are looking up the table rather than behind them.

Laidlaw said: “The manager has been really positive since he has come in.

“He is targeting the teams above us. He is saying we are only X amount of points away from this team or that team – it hasn’t been about needing to get a win to stay clear of this team at the bottom.

“It has been positive. We are looking up but we also know there are teams chasing behind as well.

“Everyone says from third down there isn’t much between the teams and home and away anyone can beat anybody else.

“We know there will be lots of twists and turns. Staying in the mix is important. We have games that are not against the Old Firm in this stretch, so hopefully we can keep putting points on the board.”

Goalkeeper thrilled with three successive shut-0uts

County have kept three successive clean sheets in matches against Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Motherwell since Adams returned for a third stint in charge of the Dingwall outfit.

Translating that into points has come as huge satisfaction for Laidlaw, who added: “It has been nice to keep three clean sheets, but more importantly we have had a couple of wins.

“If you keep clean sheets then you get draws, but it’s more important we get points on the board. We would probably sacrifice the clean sheets for points.

“It has been nice to get both – especially with the new manager coming in because we have all been wanting to impress.

“When you play as a goalkeeper you want a settled defence in front of you.

“It was unfortunate Will Nightingale got sent off against Motherwell – I thought the second yellow card was quite harsh and there wasn’t much in the first yellow either. That was the biggest disappointment from the game.

“Ideally you don’t want to change your shape or personnel if you are doing well, after three clean sheets.”

Laidlaw in prime form

Although County ran out comfortable winners against Well in midweek, Laidlaw had to be called upon to make some key saves during the course of the match.

The 31-year-old, who earlier this year signed a contract which keeps him at Victoria Park until 2026, feels his form has gone from strength to strength since he joined the Staggies four years ago.

Laidlaw added: “I have enjoyed it. It has been great for me.

“I have touched on it before, but I was at a crossroads in my career. I was number two at Hibs and went to Dundee United and it didn’t really work out there either.

“I had to pick the right team to come to. I have come here and really enjoyed my football.

“My family have love it up here and it has been great for me.

“I am enjoying playing week-in, week-out in the Premiership. I feel I’ve been getting better and better every year.

“I just want to keep my performances up.”