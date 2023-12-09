Ross Laidlaw says Derek Adams has made Ross County intent on looking up Premiership table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross Laidlaw says Derek Adams has made Ross County intent on looking up Premiership table

The Staggies have moved into eighth place, after taking seven points from a possible nine since Adams took charge.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS

Ross Laidlaw says manager Derek Adams has quickly instilled a mentality which has made Ross County intent on climbing the Premiership table.

The Staggies are in eighth position ahead of today’s trip to St Mirren, but a victory in Paisley would move them to within two points of the fourth-placed Buddies.

County have taken seven points from a possible nine since Adams replaced Malky Mackay last month, which has moved them up from second bottom in the table.

Although the Premiership remains tight, goalkeeper Laidlaw insists County are looking up the table rather than behind them.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

Laidlaw said: “The manager has been really positive since he has come in.

“He is targeting the teams above us. He is saying we are only X amount of points away from this team or that team – it hasn’t been about needing to get a win to stay clear of this team at the bottom.

“It has been positive. We are looking up but we also know there are teams chasing behind as well.

“Everyone says from third down there isn’t much between the teams and home and away anyone can beat anybody else.

“We know there will be lots of twists and turns. Staying in the mix is important. We have games that are not against the Old Firm in this stretch, so hopefully we can keep putting points on the board.”

Goalkeeper thrilled with three successive shut-0uts

County have kept three successive clean sheets in matches against Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Motherwell since Adams returned for a third stint in charge of the Dingwall outfit.

Translating that into points has come as huge satisfaction for Laidlaw, who added: “It has been nice to keep three clean sheets, but more importantly we have had a couple of wins.

Ross Laidlaw makes a save at the feet of Celtic’s Yang. Image: PA

“If you keep clean sheets then you get draws, but it’s more important we get points on the board. We would probably sacrifice the clean sheets for points.

“It has been nice to get both – especially with the new manager coming in because we have all been wanting to impress.

“When you play as a goalkeeper you want a settled defence in front of you.

“It was unfortunate Will Nightingale got sent off against Motherwell – I thought the second yellow card was quite harsh and there wasn’t much in the first yellow either. That was the biggest disappointment from the game.

Will Nightingale after being sent off against Motherwell. Image: SNS

“Ideally you don’t want to change your shape or personnel if you are doing well, after three clean sheets.”

Laidlaw in prime form

Although County ran out comfortable winners against Well in midweek, Laidlaw had to be called upon to make some key saves during the course of the match.

The 31-year-old, who earlier this year signed a contract which keeps him at Victoria Park until 2026, feels his form has gone from strength to strength since he joined the Staggies four years ago.

Laidlaw added: “I have enjoyed it. It has been great for me.

Ross Laidlaw in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

“I have touched on it before, but I was at a crossroads in my career. I was number two at Hibs and went to Dundee United and it didn’t really work out there either.

“I had to pick the right team to come to. I have come here and really enjoyed my football.

“My family have love it up here and it has been great for me.

“I am enjoying playing week-in, week-out in the Premiership. I feel I’ve been getting better and better every year.

“I just want to keep my performances up.”

More from Ross County

Ross County boss Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Derek Adams says no surprises will be in store for Ross County against St…
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Derek Adams eager for Ross County to further reduce gap to St Mirren above…
Ross County goalscorers Ben Purrington and Simon Murray during the victory against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Ben Purrington relishing chance to link up with Derek Adams again at Ross County
Derek Adams alongside assistant Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Derek Adams thrilled with response from Ross County squad after flying start continues with…
Ross County goalscorers Ben Purrington and Simon Murray during the victory against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Ross County's flying start under Derek Adams continues with 3-0 triumph over Motherwell
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS.
Yan Dhanda already striking strong understanding with new Ross County boss Derek Adams
The Aberdeen players were left dejected following their 2-0 defeat by Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: December is shaping up to be a pivotal month for Aberdeen
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Derek Adams relishing encounter against Stuart Kettlewell's Motherwell
Ross County manager Derek Adams
Derek Adams says Ross County have shown credentials against top-six opponents
Borough Briggs - home of Elgin City. Image: SNS.
Ross County, Cove Rangers, Peterhead and Elgin City games called off; Highland League Cup…

Conversation