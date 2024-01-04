Max Sheaf aims to kick on in second half of Ross County’s campaign

Max Sheaf is determined to make the most of the winter break – despite it disrupting his run in Ross County’s side.

The break has arrived at a point when midfielder Sheaf has just broken into Derek Adams’ starting line-up, having made the switch from English seventh-tier outfit Redditch United in the summer.

Sheaf initially struggled for game time following the move, having made five substitute appearances prior to being handed his first start in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Hearts at Tynecastle.

The 23-year-old retained his place in Tuesday’s 3-0 home loss to Aberdeen, which was the Staggies’ final fixture before the two-and-a-half week Premiership shutdown.

Sheaf is aiming to use the break to recharge, in an effort to make a strong impact in Adams’ side in the second half of the campaign.

He said: “Saturday to Tuesday was a quick turnover for me, but physically I felt decent.

“It’s what you prepare for. You are working day-in, day-out to push for the team.

“You’ve got to be an asset in the changing room, as well as on the training pitch when you are not playing and involved.

“You learn that side of things and when you get your chance, you ultimately need to be ready to help the lads as best you can.

“This break will probably be a little bit frustrating for me, but at the same time it’s one where I can physically repair and mentally prepare for the second half of the season.”

County squad still making transition to Adams’ style

Adams has taken charge of seven matches since replacing Malky Mackay at Victoria Park in November.

County’s squad will be given time off, before returning to training next week.

Sheaf feels he and his team-mates will benefit from the opportunity to further familiarise themselves with Adams’ demands.

He added: “It gives us a chance to look at ourselves in the mirror, which is always the first thing you do as a player.

“You check your performance first, and what you are doing off and on the pitch.

“That comes first and foremost, and once you have got yourself sorted you can learn the philosophy of the manager.

“We are still getting to grips on that. Once we do that, it will be a good push.”

Dons defeat a frustrating way for Staggies to sign off

Sheaf was frustrated to sign off for the break in defeat, having approached the visit of the Dons fresh from a strong performance against Hearts last weekend.

Sheaf added: “It was a tough afternoon for us. I think we probably could have penetrated the lines a few more times than we did and flipped them, but I think we ended up playing into their trap. On the turnover we got a bit stretched.

“There wasn’t a lot in it until the first goal, but goals change games.

“They were two goals we didn’t really deal with properly, and then it was an uphill battle from there. We found it difficult to get a foothold in the game after that.

“Saturday was a bittersweet one. In the 20 minutes towards the end of the game we probably would have taken a point because we were under the cosh a little bit.

“It was disappointing to go two goals up, and then throw that away.

“Overall it was a really positive performance that we were hoping to build on. But the Aberdeen game was a disappointing one.

“We’ve got a little break now, where we can reflect upon ourselves, have a recharge, and hopefully go and have a strong performance towards the second half of the season.”