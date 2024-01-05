Ross County Ben Paton leaves Ross County Midfielder departs Dingwall club after contract expired By Paul Third January 5 2024, 11.40am Share Ben Paton leaves Ross County Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/ross-county/6318298/ben-paton-leaves-ross-county/ Copy Link 0 comment Ben Paton. Ross County midfielder Ben Paton has left the club after his contract expired. The former Blackburn Rovers and Canadian youth international, who joined the club in 2021, made 22 appearances for the Staggies. Paton, was sidelined for most of 2023 after suffering a torn cruciate ligament last January. His contract was due to expire last summer but he remained on the payroll at Victoria Park by the Staggies who have helped him through his recovery. Ross County FC can confirm Ben Paton has left the club following the expiry of his contract. The former Blackburn Rovers and Canadian youth International played 22 times for RCFC and was part of the team that finished in the top 6 in season 2021/2022. We would like to thank Ben… pic.twitter.com/LsNqId4v3Z — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) January 5, 2024
Conversation