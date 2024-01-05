Ben Paton leaves Ross County

Ross County midfielder Ben Paton has left the club after his contract expired.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Canadian youth international, who joined the club in 2021, made 22 appearances for the Staggies.

Paton, was sidelined for most of 2023 after suffering a torn cruciate ligament last January.

His contract was due to expire last summer but he remained on the payroll at Victoria Park by the Staggies who have helped him through his recovery.