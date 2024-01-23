Derek Adams refutes suggestion he is unhappy at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Derek Adams refutes suggestion he is unhappy at Ross County

Adams spoke of not having done enough homework on the job following Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

Ross County manager Derek Adams has refuted any suggestion he is unhappy at the Dingwall club.

Adams returned for a third spell in charge of the Staggies in November, after leaving previous club Morecambe to replace Malky Mackay at Victoria Park.

In an interview which followed Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup, Adams spoke of not having done enough homework prior to his return, which led to a widespread perception he had regrets over taking the job.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

Adams insists he was simply being honest in detailing that he had come to see the task differently as a result of getting his feet under the table in the role – in the same way as he would after taking on any job.

When asked if the impression he was unhappy at the club was a wrong one, Adams said: “It is wrong. I didn’t answer the question. I probably missed a word out in answering the question at that moment in time.

“I think when you’re any manager going into a football club – it happens anywhere – you see things differently when you go into a football club.

“That’s all that I was saying. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong with being honest and going in, and when you delve into things it becomes different.

“What is wrong with giving that opinion?

“I could say it differently and camouflage things. All I’m trying to be is honest with everyone as best as I can.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

“But in some sections, that isn’t good enough. Some people would be better that I didn’t give a straight answer, instead of giving a straight answer.

“All I was trying to do was say that when you go in, you see the different types of situations inside.

“I could delve into it, and it would make it very simplified.

“All I was trying to explain was, it is not until you go into any football club that you find different things.”

Adams’ return to Dingwall was widely welcomed by Staggies’ supporters, following two highly successful previous periods in charge.

He insists he is still relishing the opportunity he was handed by County chairman Roy MacGregor at the tail end of last year, adding: “I’m delighted to be back here.

Derek Adams is unveiled as Ross County manager. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“I’ve managed here three times and been here as a player.

“No-one forced me to come back here. I came here myself.

“I enjoy it, I love management. The circumstances that we are in at this moment in time are difficult, there’s no doubt about that.

“It’s up to us all to pull together to get moving forward.”

Staggies boss feels portrayal of him is unfair

Adams has faced criticism following his comments at the weekend, but he reckons his image has been unfairly portrayed in certain quarters.

The Staggies boss added: “I know in the era of social media it can get blown out of proportion and that’s for a certain reader, whatever it is. I get it.

“People undoubtedly have an opinion on who Derek Adams is, but they don’t know who Derek Adams is.

Ross County boss Derek Adams. Image: SNS

“Only people that I’ve known here for many years know who the real Derek Adams is.

“What I’m portrayed as, throughout the press sometimes, is totally unfair. It is not right.

“I wouldn’t [read social media], but I obviously get told what happens.

“Sometimes you can’t help when you flick up a national page and see a headline, and you think ‘wow – that’s a bit strange.’

“But that’s the way the world is at this moment in time.

“It is strange. It’s not helpful. People say it is a manager’s job, but if you were to get the stick that I got, or do get, then I’m sure you wouldn’t be too happy either.”

More from Ross County

Derek Adams, along with assistant Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Derek Adams to assess extent of recruitment needed following Ross County's Scottish Cup exit
Partick's Brian Graham celebrates making it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: An embarrassing defeat and another baffling post-match interview
Ross County defender Will Nightingale. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale insists Ross County squad must take responsibility following Scottish Cup loss to…
On-loan Ross County striker Alex Samuel is determined to add to his debut goal while on loan at Caley Thistle.
Alex Samuel hungry for games and goals with Caley Thistle
Brian Graham celebrates netting for Partick Thistle against Ross County. Image: SNS
Derek Adams says Scottish Cup defeat to Partick Thistle is story of Ross County's…
Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
George Wickens pleased to finally link up with Ross County boss Derek Adams
Ross County forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS
Ross County striker Alex Samuel makes loan switch to Highland rivals Caley Thistle
Louis van Gaal. Image: PA
What Louis van Gaal said about new Ross County signing Cameron Borthwick-Jackson following Manchester…
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: Shutterstock.
Derek Adams keen to bring Shrewsbury Town striker Tom Bloxham to Ross County
Ross Laidlaw celebrates Ross County's play-off victory over Partick Thistle. The Staggies' number one saved two shoot-out spot-kicks to help defeat the Jags. Image: SNS
Derek Adams eager to thwart Partick Thistle revenge mission against Ross County

Conversation