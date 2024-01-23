Derek Adams refutes suggestion he is unhappy at Ross County

Ross County manager Derek Adams has refuted any suggestion he is unhappy at the Dingwall club.

Adams returned for a third spell in charge of the Staggies in November, after leaving previous club Morecambe to replace Malky Mackay at Victoria Park.

In an interview which followed Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup, Adams spoke of not having done enough homework prior to his return, which led to a widespread perception he had regrets over taking the job.

Adams insists he was simply being honest in detailing that he had come to see the task differently as a result of getting his feet under the table in the role – in the same way as he would after taking on any job.

When asked if the impression he was unhappy at the club was a wrong one, Adams said: “It is wrong. I didn’t answer the question. I probably missed a word out in answering the question at that moment in time.

“I think when you’re any manager going into a football club – it happens anywhere – you see things differently when you go into a football club.

“That’s all that I was saying. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong with being honest and going in, and when you delve into things it becomes different.

“What is wrong with giving that opinion?

“I could say it differently and camouflage things. All I’m trying to be is honest with everyone as best as I can.

“But in some sections, that isn’t good enough. Some people would be better that I didn’t give a straight answer, instead of giving a straight answer.

“All I was trying to do was say that when you go in, you see the different types of situations inside.

“I could delve into it, and it would make it very simplified.

“All I was trying to explain was, it is not until you go into any football club that you find different things.”

Adams’ return to Dingwall was widely welcomed by Staggies’ supporters, following two highly successful previous periods in charge.

He insists he is still relishing the opportunity he was handed by County chairman Roy MacGregor at the tail end of last year, adding: “I’m delighted to be back here.

“I’ve managed here three times and been here as a player.

“No-one forced me to come back here. I came here myself.

“I enjoy it, I love management. The circumstances that we are in at this moment in time are difficult, there’s no doubt about that.

“It’s up to us all to pull together to get moving forward.”

Staggies boss feels portrayal of him is unfair

Adams has faced criticism following his comments at the weekend, but he reckons his image has been unfairly portrayed in certain quarters.

The Staggies boss added: “I know in the era of social media it can get blown out of proportion and that’s for a certain reader, whatever it is. I get it.

“People undoubtedly have an opinion on who Derek Adams is, but they don’t know who Derek Adams is.

“Only people that I’ve known here for many years know who the real Derek Adams is.

“What I’m portrayed as, throughout the press sometimes, is totally unfair. It is not right.

“I wouldn’t [read social media], but I obviously get told what happens.

“Sometimes you can’t help when you flick up a national page and see a headline, and you think ‘wow – that’s a bit strange.’

“But that’s the way the world is at this moment in time.

“It is strange. It’s not helpful. People say it is a manager’s job, but if you were to get the stick that I got, or do get, then I’m sure you wouldn’t be too happy either.”