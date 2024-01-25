Elegant six-bedroom home in the heart of whisky country up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elegant six-bedroom home in the heart of whisky country up for sale

The property located in Keith has a mix of old and new features.

By Ross Hempseed
Property for sale in Keith.
Craighurst, in Keith. Image: Galbraith.

A six-bedroom home in Keith, which sits next to Strathisla Distillery, has hit the market.

The home, called Craighurst, sits on an elevated one-acre plot in the heart of whisky country and boasts a mix of old and new finishings.

It dates back to the turn of the 20th century with two large reception rooms featuring high ceilings and large bay windows, which let in a lot of light.

One of two reception rooms. Image: Galbraith.

These rooms also have period features including magnificent open fires, ornate cornicing and ceiling roses.

A modern kitchen with a large island and seating contrasts with the traditional features of other rooms. It also has a wood-burning stove.

Modern kitchen. Image: Galbraith.

The sunroom wraps around, joining the kitchen with the dining room. This space offers a ton of light and is a great entertaining space for guests.

On the first floor, there are four ensuite bedrooms, while on the second floor, there is a large converted loft with a bedroom and separate bathroom.

Sunroom overlooking the garden. Image: Galbraith.

Home in the heart of Keith

In addition, the property also has a large annexe over the two-car garage with a kitchenette and an ensuite.

Annexe with kitchenette and separate bathroom. Image: Galbraith.

The sunroom overlooks the garden and features French doors, which provide an indoor/outdoor feel when open.

The garden has areas of lawn, a garden store, a summer house and a pagoda.

The back of the property with the stepped garden. Image: Galbraith.

The garden also has an extensive paved patio with access via stone stairs to the top lawn.

A gated entrance to a large tarmac drive is ideal for a homeowner who values their privacy.

One of four large bedrooms all with ensuite. Image: Galbraith.

The location offers several amenities and would definitely appeal to a whisky lover, being in the heart of Moray.

Located on Seafield Avenue, it is a short walk from the Strathisla Distillery as well as the Keith & Dufftown Railway and Strathmill Distillery.

The property is currently listed with Galbraith for £750,000.

