Elegant six-bedroom home in the heart of whisky country up for sale

A six-bedroom home in Keith, which sits next to Strathisla Distillery, has hit the market.

The home, called Craighurst, sits on an elevated one-acre plot in the heart of whisky country and boasts a mix of old and new finishings.

It dates back to the turn of the 20th century with two large reception rooms featuring high ceilings and large bay windows, which let in a lot of light.

These rooms also have period features including magnificent open fires, ornate cornicing and ceiling roses.

A modern kitchen with a large island and seating contrasts with the traditional features of other rooms. It also has a wood-burning stove.

The sunroom wraps around, joining the kitchen with the dining room. This space offers a ton of light and is a great entertaining space for guests.

On the first floor, there are four ensuite bedrooms, while on the second floor, there is a large converted loft with a bedroom and separate bathroom.

Home in the heart of Keith

In addition, the property also has a large annexe over the two-car garage with a kitchenette and an ensuite.

The sunroom overlooks the garden and features French doors, which provide an indoor/outdoor feel when open.

The garden has areas of lawn, a garden store, a summer house and a pagoda.

The garden also has an extensive paved patio with access via stone stairs to the top lawn.

A gated entrance to a large tarmac drive is ideal for a homeowner who values their privacy.

The location offers several amenities and would definitely appeal to a whisky lover, being in the heart of Moray.

Located on Seafield Avenue, it is a short walk from the Strathisla Distillery as well as the Keith & Dufftown Railway and Strathmill Distillery.

The property is currently listed with Galbraith for £750,000.