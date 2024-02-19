Don Cowie relishing training ground time ahead of Ross County’s crunch match against Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie relishing training ground time ahead of Ross County’s crunch match against Livingston

The Staggies are three points ahead of bottom-side Livi ahead of Saturday's fixture between the two sides in Dingwall.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie.
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie is relishing his first full week on the training ground ahead of Saturday’s crunch fixture against Livingston.

The visit of bottom-placed Livi has taken on huge significance – with David Martindale’s side having closed the gap on County to three points following their 1-0 win over St Mirren on Saturday.

The Staggies are desperately looking to return to form, having failed to win any of their last 11 matches in all competitions.

Cowie, who has taken on the role of temporary manager following the resignation of Derek Adams, started his reign with a 3-1 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox last Wednesday, followed by a 2-0 loss at Dundee on Saturday.

County are back in home action following a run of three successive away matches, with Cowie eager to capitalise on a full week of preparation following a succession of recent midweek fixtures.

Cowie said: “The players were a little bit down after the game on Saturday because they put a lot into it, and probably felt they deserved at least a point.

“It’s my job to make sure they bounce back from that, and we are ready for a big game next week.

Victor Loturi in action for Ross County against Dundee.
Victor Loturi in action for Ross County against Dundee. Image: SNS.

“We played Rangers on Wednesday and got back at 3am in the morning.

“We were in at lunchtime on Thursday, and back down the road again for the Dundee game.

“It has been difficult, and challenging.

“This week allows us to have a bit more time on the training field and I’m looking forward to that.

“We have had a tough spell with a lot of away games, but we are really looking forward to having a couple of home games in the space of three days.”

Staggies boss encouraged by signs despite back-to-back losses

County still have 13 matches to play, with a game in hand over 10th-placed St Johnstone, who are five points ahead at present.

Despite starting his interim reign with two defeats, Cowie insists he has been encouraged by the signs he has seen since taking on the role.

He added: “It’s going to be difficult because there are a lot of good teams in this league.

“We have to be ready going into every game. I have seen improvements from Wednesday night, we worked really hard against Rangers.

“Against Dundee, I thought we worked hard and passed the ball really well at times.

“It’s about that continuing progress.”

Cowie is hopeful of having on-loan Cardiff City midfielder Eli King back in the fold against Livi on Saturday after he was rested for the trip to Dens Park.

The Staggies interim boss was pleased with the way Max Sheaf stepped up to the task, in his first start since the 3-0 loss to Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup on January 20.

Max Sheaf in action against Dundee.
Max Sheaf in action against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.

Cowie added: “Eli was just feeling the effects of a very intense game on Wednesday night, and we felt there was no need to risk anything.

“The positive is that I thought Max Sheaf came in and did extremely well.

“There are players who have had a lot of minutes in the last two games, who hadn’t seen a lot of action. They will build on that and it’s about bringing that into the Livingston game.”

More from Ross County

Eamonn Brophy in action for Ross County against Dundee. Image: SNS
Eamonn Brophy given fresh belief by Ross County interim boss Don Cowie
Ross County's Yan Dhanda during the defeat at Dundee. Image: SNS
Ross County just three points above bottom spot after falling to 2-0 defeat against…
Caley Thistle's on-loan forward from Luton Town, Aribim Pepple, goes for goal against Queen's Park.
Caley Thistle's loan striker Aribim Pepple has friend at hand in Ross County's Victor…
Simon Murray celebrates scoring for Ross County against Rangers. Image: SNS
Simon Murray keen to share Ross County goalscoring burden
Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens. Image: Shutterstock.
George Wickens feels his best is still to come following whirlwind first month at…
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image:
Don Cowie queries added-on time in Ross County's loss to Rangers
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Don Cowie's interim Ross County reign begins with 3-1 defeat to Rangers
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Jack Baldwin looking to have captain's influence on Ross County from sidelines at Ibrox
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Don Cowie looking to get tune out of Ross County squad during interim manager…
Bojan Miovski celebrates after putting Aberdeen 2-0 up against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Shutterstock.
Duncan Shearer: Bojan Miovski's value increasing on a weekly basis at Aberdeen

Conversation