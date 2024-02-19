Don Cowie relishing training ground time ahead of Ross County’s crunch match against Livingston

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie is relishing his first full week on the training ground ahead of Saturday’s crunch fixture against Livingston.

The visit of bottom-placed Livi has taken on huge significance – with David Martindale’s side having closed the gap on County to three points following their 1-0 win over St Mirren on Saturday.

The Staggies are desperately looking to return to form, having failed to win any of their last 11 matches in all competitions.

Cowie, who has taken on the role of temporary manager following the resignation of Derek Adams, started his reign with a 3-1 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox last Wednesday, followed by a 2-0 loss at Dundee on Saturday.

County are back in home action following a run of three successive away matches, with Cowie eager to capitalise on a full week of preparation following a succession of recent midweek fixtures.

Cowie said: “The players were a little bit down after the game on Saturday because they put a lot into it, and probably felt they deserved at least a point.

“It’s my job to make sure they bounce back from that, and we are ready for a big game next week.

“We played Rangers on Wednesday and got back at 3am in the morning.

“We were in at lunchtime on Thursday, and back down the road again for the Dundee game.

“It has been difficult, and challenging.

“This week allows us to have a bit more time on the training field and I’m looking forward to that.

“We have had a tough spell with a lot of away games, but we are really looking forward to having a couple of home games in the space of three days.”

Staggies boss encouraged by signs despite back-to-back losses

County still have 13 matches to play, with a game in hand over 10th-placed St Johnstone, who are five points ahead at present.

Despite starting his interim reign with two defeats, Cowie insists he has been encouraged by the signs he has seen since taking on the role.

He added: “It’s going to be difficult because there are a lot of good teams in this league.

“We have to be ready going into every game. I have seen improvements from Wednesday night, we worked really hard against Rangers.

“Against Dundee, I thought we worked hard and passed the ball really well at times.

“It’s about that continuing progress.”

Cowie is hopeful of having on-loan Cardiff City midfielder Eli King back in the fold against Livi on Saturday after he was rested for the trip to Dens Park.

The Staggies interim boss was pleased with the way Max Sheaf stepped up to the task, in his first start since the 3-0 loss to Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup on January 20.

Cowie added: “Eli was just feeling the effects of a very intense game on Wednesday night, and we felt there was no need to risk anything.

“The positive is that I thought Max Sheaf came in and did extremely well.

“There are players who have had a lot of minutes in the last two games, who hadn’t seen a lot of action. They will build on that and it’s about bringing that into the Livingston game.”