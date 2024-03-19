Don Cowie keen to create environment for Ross County loanees to thrive

Don Cowie says geography can work in Ross County’s favour in their efforts to provide a productive setting for loan players.

The Staggies have seven players on temporary deals within their squad, as the Dingwall side push to secure Premiership safety.

Defender Will Nightingale joined the Staggies on loan from AFC Wimbledon last summer, but is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The remaining six loan players were brought in by previous manager Derek Adams during the January transfer window.

On-loan Fulham goalkeeper George Wickens has started every game since the winter break, while Eli King, Brandon Khela, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Teddy Jenks and Loick Ayina were also drafted in on loan.

Huddersfield Town loanee Ayina has been called up to the Congo national team, while on-loan Cardiff midfielder King was last week named in the Wales under-21 squad.

🇨🇬 Congratulations to Loick Ayina, who has been called up to the national team of the Congo for this international period! pic.twitter.com/bNqpVIOoq2 — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) March 19, 2024

While their stays at County may be temporary, Cowie is eager to create an environment which makes all seven players feel a key part of the Staggies’ squad.

Cowie said: “What’s very unique about our football club is that we all live in a small area geographically.

“Everyone is within 15 minutes of Dingwall, so everyone spends a lot of time with each other. They don’t just train and then never see each other again.

“Loan players more often than not come up themselves, so they spend a lot of time with each other. A couple of weeks ago the guys went golfing and for coffee together.

“That makes them feel part of what we’re doing at this club.

“I look at the group we’ve got right now, and it’s very much together and pulling in the right direction.

“It has to help, because our club has been built on that.”

Staggies looking to rally following fine Hearts triumph

County occupy the relegation play-off spot, a point adrift of St Johnstone, with eight games of the Premiership campaign remaining.

The Staggies signed off for the international break in style, with an excellent 2-1 home victory over third-placed Hearts on Saturday.

They will return to a huge fixture against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on March 30, with the Dons currently three points ahead of them.

Cowie, who has been in interim charge since Adams resigned last month, feels it is crucial the Staggies have a tight-knit squad in order to be ready for the challenge ahead.

He added: “When the first contact gets made in terms of interest in players, naturally a player will look to see where we are.

“It might put people off, but as soon as they show an interest it shows that they are willing to accept that.

“Once you are here, you have to embrace it.

“We have been in the Premiership for such a long time because of it, and we can’t see it as a negative that we are where we are geographically.

“We have to turn it into a positive, and I want players to enjoy coming into the club and spending time with each other.

“As a group we still work hard and stay focused on what the job is, but it’s about creating an environment everyone is comfortable in.”