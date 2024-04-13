Ross County’s George Harmon on part-time stint and ‘massive’ games against Premiership rivals like Rangers

George Harmon went from part-time football with Oxford City to big Scottish Premiership clashes at Ross County – and is determined to ensure the Staggies are playing in the Premiership with sides like Rangers again next season.

The 23-year-old left-back was snapped up from the English non-league ranks by former Staggies manager Malky Mackay in the summer of 2022.

The defender/midfielder, enjoyed his first season in the Highlands last term, although he admits the club’s flirtation with relegation got a little too close for comfort.

County needed a stunning three-goal play-off final comeback and shoot-out win against Championship side Partick Thistle to stay up.

Harmon netted the second-leg leveller as well as scoring his penalty when it came to it.

He wants to help 11th-placed County avoid any such scenario this year with six games left to move out of the relegation play-off position.

On Sunday, they host title-chasing Rangers and go into the weekend four points behind St Johnstone, who are in Saturday action against Kilmarnock in Perth.

Harmon wants to keep playing in ‘massive’ games with County

Harmon came through the ranks at West Brom and when he left the just relegated Premier League club, he instantly began plotting his route back to full-time football.

He said: “After leaving West Brom, I went straight to Oxford City, which was part-time. I trained there on Tuesday and Thursday with games on a Saturday.

“I gave myself a year to get back into full-time football – I wanted to do everything right.

“When I wasn’t training, I was in the gym or down the park doing extra work, trying to live like I was still a professional. I was trying to get myself back into full-time football, which, luckily, I have.”

Harmon’s first start for County came in a 4-0 defeat against Rangers in August 2022 at a packed Ibrox.

That was a big moment for the defender, who explained how hard work had helped him make it there.

He said: “My full debut was against Rangers at Ibrox. That was a fantastic achievement for me – I had all my family there.

“They had seen where I was before and were there when I was making my debut at Ibrox in front of 50,000 people.

“It is massive, especially as to where I have come from before I was here – being part-time and playing non-league.

“You want to play in these types of games.

“A lot of lads who have come up from England, these are some of the reasons why they come to Scotland, to play Celtic and Rangers and the biggest games possible.

“I had been given an opportunity to come up to Ross County and hopefully I have taken it.

“When you have been to some grounds in England, playing in front of 150 people and on park pitches, to then be playing at Ibrox in front of 50,000 people, then you have to enjoy it to an extent – but also you have a job to do and need to do it to the best of your ability.”

Harmon ready to grasp opportunity

Harmon has had to play a game of patience this term, with only seven starts within his 31 appearances.

He may get a chance to start on Sunday, having replaced the injured Josh Reid in last week’s 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock.

The full-back insists he is ready for action, while acknowledging he’s still looking to improve.

When asked about his lack of starts, he added: “It has been frustrating, but I have done everything right off the pitch, so when an opportunity does come that I am in the best shape and ready to take my opportunity and take my spot in the team.

“I am not the finished article – I am only 23 and there is still lots of development to get better.”