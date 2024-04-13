Ross County’s George Harmon on part-time stint and ‘massive’ games against Premiership rivals like Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s George Harmon on part-time stint and ‘massive’ games against Premiership rivals like Rangers

The left-back is in the running to face Rangers when they visit relegation-battling County in Dingwall on Sunday.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County defender George Harmon taking on Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin earlier this season in Dingwall.
Ross County defender George Harmon, right, taking on Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin earlier this season in Dingwall. Image: SNS.

George Harmon went from part-time football with Oxford City to big Scottish Premiership clashes at Ross County – and is determined to ensure the Staggies are playing in the Premiership with sides like Rangers again next season.

The 23-year-old left-back was snapped up from the English non-league ranks by former Staggies manager Malky Mackay in the summer of 2022.

The defender/midfielder, enjoyed his first season in the Highlands last term, although he admits the club’s flirtation with relegation got a little too close for comfort.

County needed a stunning three-goal play-off final comeback and shoot-out win against Championship side Partick Thistle to stay up.

Harmon netted the second-leg leveller as well as scoring his penalty when it came to it.

Ross County’s George Harmon celebrates as after scoring the equaliser in the play-off final against Partick Thistle last June. Image: SNS.

He wants to help 11th-placed County avoid any such scenario this year with six games left to move out of the relegation play-off position.

On Sunday, they host title-chasing Rangers and go into the weekend four points behind St Johnstone, who are in Saturday action against Kilmarnock in Perth.

Harmon wants to keep playing in ‘massive’ games with County

Harmon came through the ranks at West Brom and when he left the just relegated Premier League club, he instantly began plotting his route back to full-time football.

He said: “After leaving West Brom, I went straight to Oxford City, which was part-time. I trained there on Tuesday and Thursday with games on a Saturday.

“I gave myself a year to get back into full-time football – I wanted to do everything right.

“When I wasn’t training, I was in the gym or down the park doing extra work, trying to live like I was still a professional. I was trying to get myself back into full-time football, which, luckily, I have.”

Harmon’s first start for County came in a 4-0 defeat against Rangers in August 2022 at a packed Ibrox. 

That was a big moment for the defender, who explained how hard work had helped him make it there.

He said: “My full debut was against Rangers at Ibrox. That was a fantastic achievement for me – I had all my family there.

“They had seen where I was before and were there when I was making my debut at Ibrox in front of 50,000 people.

“It is massive, especially as to where I have come from before I was here – being part-time and playing non-league.

George Harmon during a Ross County training session. Image: SNS.

“You want to play in these types of games.

“A lot of lads who have come up from England, these are some of the reasons why they come to Scotland, to play Celtic and Rangers and the biggest games possible.

“I had been given an opportunity to come up to Ross County and hopefully I have taken it.

“When you have been to some grounds in England, playing in front of 150 people and on park pitches, to then be playing at Ibrox in front of 50,000 people, then you have to enjoy it to an extent – but also you have a job to do and need to do it to the best of your ability.”

George Harmon is ready to rack up more game-time for Ross County and could start against Rangers on Sunday. Image: SNS.

Harmon ready to grasp opportunity

Harmon has had to play a game of patience this term, with only seven starts within his 31 appearances.

He may get a chance to start on Sunday, having replaced the injured Josh Reid in last week’s 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock.  

The full-back insists he is ready for action, while acknowledging he’s still looking to improve.

When asked about his lack of starts, he added: “It has been frustrating, but I have done everything right off the pitch, so when an opportunity does come that I am in the best shape and ready to take my opportunity and take my spot in the team.

“I am not the finished article – I am only 23 and there is still lots of development to get better.”

More from Ross County

Rangers manager Phillipe Clement (left) and Ross County interim manager Don Cowie shake hands after Gers' 3-1 Ibrox win in February.
Fledgling boss Don Cowie excited to lead Ross County against country's best managers
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Ross County boss Don Cowie plots club's first-ever win over Rangers
Ross County Interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie: Ross County's shot at Rangers is not 'free hit'
2WNKW8B 240303 Elfsborgs manager Jimmy Thelin under fotbollsmatchen i Svenska Cupen mellan Elfsborg och Degerfors den 3 mars 2024 i Boras. Foto: Jorgen Jarnberger/BILDBYRAN/COP 112/JJ0344 fotboll football soccer fotball svenska cupen swedish cup elfsborg degerfors (Photo by JORGEN JARNBERGER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Duncan Shearer: Time is what the next Aberdeen manager needs most
Alex Samuel watches his winner fly in for Inverness against Arbroath.
Ross County loanee Alex Samuel eager to help keep Highland neighbours Caley Thistle in…
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS.
'In this league, you have to work so hard for so little' - Jack…
Ryan Leak closes down Kilmarnock's Kyle Vassell. Image: SNS.
Ross County's away struggles continue as Kilmarnock loss leaves Staggies four points adrift in…
Connor Randall in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
'It's the most settled I've been' - Connor Randall determined to keep Ross County…
Gary Mackay-Steven in action for Scotland against Portugal. Image: SNS
'We used to call him Messi' - Don Cowie preparing for two familiar faces…
Simon Murray netted the winner for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image:
In numbers: Ross County aiming to continue strong record against Kilmarnock

Conversation