Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson: VAR getting worse with every game and should be scrapped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson: VAR getting worse with every game and should be scrapped

As well as slating VAR in Scotland, midfielder Clarkson also discussed Saturday's visit of Dundee and the Dons' manager situation.

By Ryan Cryle
Leighton Clarkson during Aberdeen pre-Dundee press conference at Cormack Park on Friday. Image: SNS.
Leighton Clarkson during Aberdeen pre-Dundee press conference at Cormack Park on Friday. Image: SNS.

Leighton Clarkson said he “100 percent” wants VAR to be scrapped following the controversy over which saw Aberdeen denied a late winner at Livingston.

The Dons thought Bojan Miovski’s 92nd-minute scissors kick had given them a 1-0 win in East Lothian, but, after a check, Angus MacDonald was ruled to have been offside from Clarkson’s initial free-kick delivery.

It has since emerged the Hawkeye system used to place calibrated lines on images and designed to provide VAR officials with factual, objective rulings on offsides was not working, with a scathing Aberdeen statement revealing the SFA’s admission officials had made a “guess” to rule the goal out.

Though the SFA tried to quell the controversy by retrospectively asking Hawkeye to look at the footage and releasing an image which they claimed showed MacDonald had been offside, interim Aberdeen boss Peter Leven said on Friday he thinks the lines had been drawn on the wrong Livingston player in this after-the-fact analysis.

A screengrab of a retrospective VAR check which the SFA says shows Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald was offside against Livingston. Image: Scottish Football Association.

The saga has solidified Clarkson and his team-mates’ view VAR is not good for football.

Asked if he would get rid of the technology, he said: “100 percent.

“As footballers, we grew up watching last-minute winners and goals.

“Even now, you don’t know why the game is being stopped for something 30 seconds before.”

The 22-year-old thinks VAR is functioning worse with “every game” in Scotland, adding: “It is frustrating.

“We are all told at the start of the season how VAR is supposed to work, and every game, I would say, is worse.

“Referees aren’t really refereeing the games, and there are calls where before VAR it was just a case of get on with it and play football.

“It takes the fans’ excitement out of the game as well.

“We scored late on against Livingston. It was a poor game and they (the fans) were waiting for that one moment. They have celebrated and it is offside by a toe – if it even was offside.

“These things shouldn’t really be happening.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring late on but the goal was disallowed for offside following a VAR review. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring late on but the goal was disallowed for offside following a VAR review. Image: SNS

Clarkson also pointed to the incredibly tight VAR offside call in February against Miovski which meant Aberdeen were denied a famous 4-3 comeback win from 3-0 down at home to Motherwell.

He said: “Still to this day I don’t know how it was offside, but that is where the line has been drawn.”

He added: “We’ve had a lot of decisions go against us this season.

“Yes, you are going to gain and not gain at times, but the amount of times we have been at a disadvantage over VAR is quite scary to be honest.

“VAR is not good. It is not improving – it is getting worse.

“It takes the excitement out of Scottish football and all football.

“I would like referees doing their own jobs.”

Clarkson ‘We have fire in our belly to finish the season really well’

Leighton Clarkson during Aberdeen training on Friday. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen would still have been in the mix – just – for the top six heading into Saturday’s Pittodrie Premiership meeting with Dundee had they won at Livingston.

However, with a Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden next weekend and the enduring frustrations of a poor 1-0 defeat at Dens last month, Clarkson said: “We need to win it.

“Pete has told us we need to come out and win every game. We have tried to do that.

“We should have won at Livingston, but the Dundee game away we were really poor – that was one of our poorest of the season.

“We know they will have a lot to play for and have that extra fire in their belly, but we have to have that fire in our belly to finish the season well.”

Dundee's Luke McCowan scores a penalty to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Dens Park last month. Image: SNS.
Dundee’s Luke McCowan scores a penalty to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Dens Park last month. Image: SNS.

‘As of now, Peter is the manager’

As well as the VAR controversy, this week also saw Aberdeen’s hunt for their next permanent manager take a big leap forward – with Elfsborg head coach Jimmy Thelin, 46, expected to take the Dons reins in the summer.

Clarkson admits the players “are aware” of speculation over the appointment, which has yet to be confirmed, but only know what has been reported.

Elfsborg's manager Jimmy Thelin before an Allsvenskan match with Malmo FF.
Elfsborg’s manager Jimmy Thelin before an Allsvenskan match with Malmo FF.

He said: “It is all speculation at the moment.

“What we get told is what you know.

“The club have come out and said they are looking for a manager and they do seem to be getting closer.

“As of now, Peter is the manager and that is all we know.”

Clarkson spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Pittodrie from Liverpool before signing for the club permanently last summer.

Having played under bosses Jim Goodwin and Barry Robson, as well as interim gaffers Leven and Neil Warnock, in fewer than two seasons, he is happy for Aberdeen to take their time finding the right man following Robson’s sacking in late January.

Clarkson said: “If they are taking their time and the next guy is in for three of four years and gets the club back to where it should be, then so be it.”

Leighton Clarkson (C) during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on April 12, 2024. Image: SNS.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven at training on Friday. Image: SNS.
Peter Leven set for talks with Aberdeen chiefs on Monday amid expected confirmation of…
Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
'Connor Barron and Claudio Ranieri? It would be incredible' - Expert explains why Aberdeen…
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic and Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi collide heads earlier this season. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic Scottish Cup semi starting XI poser, and Dons' manager…
Elfsborg's manager Jimmy Thelin before an Allsvenskan match with Malmo FF.
Jimmy Thelin expected to be next Aberdeen manager with early June start date
Aberdeen players look dejected as the referee rules Bojan Miovski's goal at Livingston offside. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen in 'not suitable for purpose' VAR blast as they reveal officials made offside…
3
New Aberdeen signing Slobodan Rubezic in action on his debut against Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic: I cried for days over knee injury fears - and even…
2WNKW8B 240303 Elfsborgs manager Jimmy Thelin under fotbollsmatchen i Svenska Cupen mellan Elfsborg och Degerfors den 3 mars 2024 i Boras. Foto: Jorgen Jarnberger/BILDBYRAN/COP 112/JJ0344 fotboll football soccer fotball svenska cupen swedish cup elfsborg degerfors (Photo by JORGEN JARNBERGER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Development in Aberdeen's Jimmy Thelin pursuit as Elfsborg line up replacement coaching duo
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven aiming to get Duk firing again
Aberdeen fans during a Premiership match against Livingstonat the Tony Macaroni Arena.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen fans will just want Premiership season to end and next manager…
4
2WNKW8B 240303 Elfsborgs manager Jimmy Thelin under fotbollsmatchen i Svenska Cupen mellan Elfsborg och Degerfors den 3 mars 2024 i Boras. Foto: Jorgen Jarnberger/BILDBYRAN/COP 112/JJ0344 fotboll football soccer fotball svenska cupen swedish cup elfsborg degerfors (Photo by JORGEN JARNBERGER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Duncan Shearer: Time is what the next Aberdeen manager needs most

Conversation