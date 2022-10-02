North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness strike late to defeat Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness strike late to defeat Fort William

By Andy Skinner
October 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
Shane Carling.
Shane Carling.

Loch Ness struck late to defeat Fort William in a result which keeps them top of the North Caledonian League.

Shane Carling’s side had to come from behind, after Martin Munro gave the home side the lead at Claggan Park.

Allan MacPhee equalised midway through the first half, with the game remaining poised until Phil MacDonald netted a stoppage time header to take the points north.

The result keeps Loch Ness a point ahead of Golspie Sutherland, who maintained their 100% record – albeit having played a game less – with a 2-1 triumph at Thurso.

Cameron Sutherland’s opener was cancelled out by Robert McLean’s leveller for Thurso seven minutes before the interval.

A Kevin Cairns penalty secured the points for Mark McKernie’s men with 15 minutes remaining.

Clachnacuddin reserves registered their first points of the season, with an impressive 5-2 away win over Halkirk United.

Goals from Finlay Mackenzie and Kieran Syrjanen put the Lilywhites in command, with Colin Henstridge pulling one back for the hosts.

Cammy Neville’s double and an own goal gave Clach breathing space however, with Sam Barclay netting a second for the Caithness outfit.

That result leaves Bonar Bridge rock bottom of the table, after they were defeated 10-1 away to Alness United.

A hat-trick by Callum Coli, doubles from Jude Fraser and Ryan McFee, along with strikes by Alexander Mackay, Jack Hudson and Mikey Rae secured a thumping victory for Alness, with Adam Mackay netting a mere consolation for the visitors.

Inverness Athletic suffered their second defeat in succession, as they went down 4-0 at St Duthus.

Goals from Finn As-Chainey, Bradi Hulme, Stefan McRitchie and Adrian Voigt secured the points for the Tain outfit.

There was also a comfortable victory for Orkney, who ran out 5-0 winners away to Nairn County reserves.

Former Brora Rangers player John Pickles opened the scoring, before strikes from Owen Rendall, Lee Rendall and a Jamie Flett double.

