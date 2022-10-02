North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness strike late to defeat Fort William

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loch Ness struck late to defeat Fort William in a result which keeps them top of the North Caledonian League.

Shane Carling’s side had to come from behind, after Martin Munro gave the home side the lead at Claggan Park.

Allan MacPhee equalised midway through the first half, with the game remaining poised until Phil MacDonald netted a stoppage time header to take the points north.

The result keeps Loch Ness a point ahead of Golspie Sutherland, who maintained their 100% record – albeit having played a game less – with a 2-1 triumph at Thurso.

Cameron Sutherland’s opener was cancelled out by Robert McLean’s leveller for Thurso seven minutes before the interval.

A Kevin Cairns penalty secured the points for Mark McKernie’s men with 15 minutes remaining.

Clachnacuddin reserves registered their first points of the season, with an impressive 5-2 away win over Halkirk United.

Goals from Finlay Mackenzie and Kieran Syrjanen put the Lilywhites in command, with Colin Henstridge pulling one back for the hosts.

Cammy Neville’s double and an own goal gave Clach breathing space however, with Sam Barclay netting a second for the Caithness outfit.

That result leaves Bonar Bridge rock bottom of the table, after they were defeated 10-1 away to Alness United.

A hat-trick by Callum Coli, doubles from Jude Fraser and Ryan McFee, along with strikes by Alexander Mackay, Jack Hudson and Mikey Rae secured a thumping victory for Alness, with Adam Mackay netting a mere consolation for the visitors.

Inverness Athletic suffered their second defeat in succession, as they went down 4-0 at St Duthus.

90' | 🔴 STDFC 4-0 IAFC 🌑 | #StDuthus #InvAth

FULL TIME

Goals from Finn As-Chainey, Bradi Hulme, Stefan McRitchie and Adrian Voigt secured the points for the Tain outfit.

There was also a comfortable victory for Orkney, who ran out 5-0 winners away to Nairn County reserves.

Former Brora Rangers player John Pickles opened the scoring, before strikes from Owen Rendall, Lee Rendall and a Jamie Flett double.