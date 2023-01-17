North Region Junior football: Culter boss’ praise after ‘dynamic’ attacking display against Ellon United strengthens Premier League hand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: Culter boss’ praise after ‘dynamic’ attacking display against Ellon United strengthens Premier League hand

By Reporter
January 17, 2023, 11:45 am
Culter's Ryan Smart. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Culter's Ryan Smart. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Culter took full advantage of Hermes’ fixture being postponed, moving five points clear at the top of the McBookie.com Premier League thanks to a 6-1 home win over Ellon United.

Braces from Ryan Smart, Cammy Fraser and Ross Clark made it a comfortable afternoon at Crombie Park.

Smart opened the scoring after nine minutes, only for Calum Tremaine to equalise for Ellon two minutes later.

Shortly afterwards, though, Fraser restored the home side’s advantage and further counters from Clark and Smart saw Culter go in at the interval with a healthy 4-1 lead.

Three minutes into the second half, Fraser fired number five and Clark completed the scoring after 62 minutes.

Culter boss Lee Youngson was satisfied with his team’s display, saying: “The first 60 minutes was pleasing.

“The first half started very open and both teams carried a threat. It was a great finish by Smarty to put us one up and then, against the run of play, Ellon scored to pull them back to level terms.

“We had a good spell after this and stormed into a 3-1 lead thanks to goals from Cammy and Ross.

Culter’s Cameron Fraser and Ellon’s Callum Irvine. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Ellon then had a good chance to pull one back, but it was a good save from Peter Tait in our goal. From then on in, we controlled the game and created quite a few good opportunities, Smarty adding his second to give us a convincing lead at half time.

“After the break, we started well again and, within a quarter of an hour, the game was finished with Cammy and Ross both grabbing their second goals.

“We made five substitutions with half an hour to go and that always affects the rhythm of the game, but it was pleasing to give 16 players game time.

“I felt in general we looked quick and dynamic again going forward, Ellon came and had a go, so it made it an entertaining game despite the scoreline.”

Youngson praised the visitors, backing them to recover from what was a heavy defeat, while also insisting Culter won’t get too high over their current strong league position, saying:  “Ellon will bounce back, they’ve got a lot of good players and it’s been a fantastic season so far for them.

Culter’s Jay Cheyne and Ellon’s Jordan Morrice.<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I’m clearly pleased with the position were in, we’ve taken 37pts from 39 this season, but, with 13 games to go, there’s another 39pts to lose, so a long way to go for everyone.

“We’ve two tricky away games coming up – Nairn and East End away in January is always tough, but if we do the basics well and play forward quick like we did today, we will be fine.

“Performance-wise, Ross Clark was the best player on the park again, that’s been a reoccurring topic for us this season – he’s been outstanding.

“The whole front line played well and defensively we handled things fine for large spells.

“Luke Fawcett came on at left-back for his debut and had a great 30 minutes, he’s an exciting prospect for sure. Also, I thought Ben McGregor was outstanding, especially in the first half.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scottish Football

The national football team sing Flower of Scotland before matches.
Neil Drysdale: What's the best alternative anthem if Flower of Scotland needs replacing?
2
Culter celebrate after Nikolas Wozniak scores from the penalty spot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Junior football: Culter move five points clear at the summit
Striker John McLeod has joined Inverness Athletic.
North Caledonian Cup: Invergordon, Golspie and Nairn through, as Inverness Athletic make signing coup
Fort William's Andy MacLean and Shaqille Wynter-Cole celebrate their joint attack which resulted in Fort's first goal in Saturday's 4-2 win against Alness United. Images: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Fort William target win over St Duthus to keep North Caledonian League chances alive
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac challenges Nairn's Jack Maclean (left) and Andrew Maclean. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Big games at Spain Park and Crombie Park
Photos of Mike Christie who was involved with Burghead Thistle, Elgin Boys Club and Elgin City who died aged 85 on December 30 2022 Pictures supplied by son Craig Christie
Tributes paid to Moray football stalwart Mike Christie
Hermes' James McMahon, right, and East End's Ryan Corthals. Image: DC Thomson/Chris Sumner
North Region Juniors: Hermes beat East End to reach quarter-finals of Quest Engineering Cup
Aberdeen Ladies U14s trophy-winning squad. Image: Jill Runcie.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…
Jack Craig celebrates his goal for Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter go clear at top of Premier League
Invergordon defeated St Duthus 3-1 to deal a blow to Saints' NCL title hopes. Image: St Duthus FC/Twitter
Top two in North Caledonian League lose derbies as action resumes in style

Most Read

1
Police remain stationed outside a property on Sunnybank Road this evening. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Man arrested after woman’s body found in flat
2
Police remain outside the flat on Sunnyside Road this morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police remain on Sunnyside Road more than a day after finding woman’s body in…
3
Scores of schools are shut across the north today due to the snow. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Tuesday January 17
4
Police cars outside the Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Four arrested after cannabis farm discovered at Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne
5
North East MSP Maggie Chapman. Image: Supplied
North-east MSP wants to ‘explore’ allowing children as young as eight to change gender
3
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court story Picture shows; Angela Cumming carried out a sexual assault during a hen party dare game.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Chris Sumner / Design Team Date; 13/01/2023
Mum, 60, guilty of sex assault on student after hen party dares game goes…
7
Christine and David Fox who took over the running of the Brander Lodge Hotel near Taynuilt last year have offered accommodation to residents of nearby Loch Awe Holiday Park, who are facing eviction.
Hotel offers accommodation to Loch Awe caravan park residents facing eviction
8
weather warning
Upgraded amber warning for snow issued by Met Office as schools are forced to…
9
Huntly Arms Hotel
Four charged after cannabis farm discovered at Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Terry Flintoff leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court, left, and from Facebook, right. Picture shows; Terry Flintoff.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenage dealer caught with heroin and cannabis worth £16,000 inside backpack

More from Press and Journal

fire crews
Six firefighters rescued by coastguard near Fraserburgh after fire engine slips on ice into…
Sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, from Aberdeen, died in the fire. Image: PA/Police Scotland
Perth hotel owner claims safety fears 'untrue' following fire that killed Aberdeen sisters
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Sarah Craig attacked refugees outside the Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen Picture shows; Sarah Craig and The Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Racist's sickening attack on Afghan refugees on Aberdeen street
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club's Jonathan Dobson. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Captain Jonathan Dobson delighted to finally capture Newburgh championship - despite stress of…
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart chops down Fashion Sakala of Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Period of self-reflection needed for Anthony Stewart - and Aberdeen boss Jim…
The Inverness Lidl store on Telford Street was broken in to earlier this week with a quantity of alcohol stolen. Picture by SANDY McCOOK
Lidl is not giving up on building a new supermarket in Inverness - despite…
Quiz has closed its doors in the Bon Accord/St Nicholas Centre. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson
Fashion retailer Quiz closes its store in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre and moves instead…
Tain Sheriff Court
Thief walked into home where mum was putting child to bed
Cove Rangers loan signing Declan Glass. Image: SNS
Declan Glass hopes injury worries are over after joining for second Cove Rangers loan…
Volunteers with the Dingwall Community Woodland group have planted the first of 7,000 trees planned to overlook the Highland town. Image: Forestry Scotland.
Volunteers plant first of 7,000 trees for Dingwall community woodland

Editor's Picks

Most Commented