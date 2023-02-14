North Region Junior football: Half-time change of shape costs Stonehaven as Dundee North End knock Hive out of cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: Half-time change of shape costs Stonehaven as Dundee North End knock Hive out of cup

By Reporter
February 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 14, 2023, 10:13 am
Dundee North End's Brian Rice and Stonehaven's Josh Christie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Dundee North End's Brian Rice and Stonehaven's Josh Christie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Three second half goals from Kevin McNaughton’s Dundee North End at Glenury Park saw Stonehaven eliminated from the Quest Engineering Cup.

Following a goalless opening 45 minutes, it took North End – managed by the former Aberdeen and Scotland full-back – just three minutes of the second period to score the opener.

The experienced Ryan McCord’s free-kick came back to him off the wall and he cleverly passed the ball over the defence to the impressive Brian Rice, who smashed the ball high into the net.

Midway through the half, it was two when midfielder Jamie Montgomery flicked the ball home from close range, and – with eight minutes remaining – a powerful drive from North End right-back Liam Gibb found the net, after nutmegging two defenders en route.

Stonehaven’s Danny Anderson surrounded by Dundee North End players. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Hive boss Martyn Rollo admitted a change of shape at the interval worked against his team, saying: “It was a tight first half in which we had the better chances, even though they had more of the ball.

“We really fancied our chances before the game and even more so at the interval, so we changed our shape to have more of a go at them and unfortunately it backfired spectacularly, with them going in front after just three minutes of the restart.

“To be fair, it was a cracking finish and they were more clinical than us. They had three shots on target during the game and scored three times.

Stonehaven ‘in good form’ but not enough opportunities created

“We’ve been in good form recently, but we didn’t create enough, particularly in the second half.

“We had done our homework and knew all about them and were well aware of the players to look out for.

“They have a good balance of very good young players with a sprinkling of experience, and we knew – as is the case with all the sides from Tayside – it was going to be tough, especially as we were pretty light in the midfield in terms of players available.”

This weekend sees Stonehaven travel to Dufftown in the opening round of the McLeman Cup, having triumphed 3-0 there in the league late last month, but Rollo is expecting a closer tussle this time round.

He said: “They’re a good, solid side and they’re well organised and, to be perfectly honest, the scoreline last time flattered us as they pummelled us in the first half.

“They will also be buoyant after a weekend win, so we’ll have to be at our best.

“Cameron Beattie and Finn Masson will be back available, while Lewis Kidd and Kai MacDonald are also not far away.”

