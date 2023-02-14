North Region Junior football: Half-time change of shape costs Stonehaven as Dundee North End knock Hive out of cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three second half goals from Kevin McNaughton’s Dundee North End at Glenury Park saw Stonehaven eliminated from the Quest Engineering Cup.

Following a goalless opening 45 minutes, it took North End – managed by the former Aberdeen and Scotland full-back – just three minutes of the second period to score the opener.

The experienced Ryan McCord’s free-kick came back to him off the wall and he cleverly passed the ball over the defence to the impressive Brian Rice, who smashed the ball high into the net.

Midway through the half, it was two when midfielder Jamie Montgomery flicked the ball home from close range, and – with eight minutes remaining – a powerful drive from North End right-back Liam Gibb found the net, after nutmegging two defenders en route.

Hive boss Martyn Rollo admitted a change of shape at the interval worked against his team, saying: “It was a tight first half in which we had the better chances, even though they had more of the ball.

“We really fancied our chances before the game and even more so at the interval, so we changed our shape to have more of a go at them and unfortunately it backfired spectacularly, with them going in front after just three minutes of the restart.

“To be fair, it was a cracking finish and they were more clinical than us. They had three shots on target during the game and scored three times.

Stonehaven ‘in good form’ but not enough opportunities created

“We’ve been in good form recently, but we didn’t create enough, particularly in the second half.

“We had done our homework and knew all about them and were well aware of the players to look out for.

“They have a good balance of very good young players with a sprinkling of experience, and we knew – as is the case with all the sides from Tayside – it was going to be tough, especially as we were pretty light in the midfield in terms of players available.”

This weekend sees Stonehaven travel to Dufftown in the opening round of the McLeman Cup, having triumphed 3-0 there in the league late last month, but Rollo is expecting a closer tussle this time round.

He said: “They’re a good, solid side and they’re well organised and, to be perfectly honest, the scoreline last time flattered us as they pummelled us in the first half.

“They will also be buoyant after a weekend win, so we’ll have to be at our best.

“Cameron Beattie and Finn Masson will be back available, while Lewis Kidd and Kai MacDonald are also not far away.”